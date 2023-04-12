Trump to Speak at NRA Event Days After Louisville Shooting – Rolling Stone





On Monday, a shooter killed five people with an AR-15 type rifle at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. On Friday, Donald Trump and other Republican leaders will speak at a National Rifle Association leadership forum in Indiana, where they will likely tout the role of guns in American life.

Mike Pence, Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are among the other speakers. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.) will deliver video speeches.

A few days away from the 2023 NRA-ILA Leaders Forum! We are delighted to welcome another NRA member, President Trump, back for his seventh speech.

Don’t miss this epic event with the national leaders at Indy, or watch it on the NRA livestream. This is one you won’t want to miss! pic.twitter.com/CswEPIEoJK

— NRA (@NRA) April 10, 2023

The nation’s top Republicans flock to pump up the NRA days after a mass shooting — and weeks after another at a Nashville school left six people dead, including three children — epitomize the party’s stance toward semi-death machines -automatic following the people who use them to slaughter Americans, i.e. they are good and we need more of them.

“Criminals love gun control because it keeps their victims helpless,” the NRA tweeted Tuesday, a day after the Louisville shooting. The organization’s website notes that firearms will not be allowed inside the forum on Friday, citing security concerns. Tendency

Friday’s forum won’t be the first time Trump has fought for the NRA in the aftermath of a mass shooting. He spoke at the NRA’s annual convention in Houston last May, just days after a shooter killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, just 280 miles away. Trump slammed Democrats for “righteous cycling” during the shooting, argued that schools should be turned into “hardened” compounds, then did a little dance on stage — literally.

The NRA has also banned members from carrying firearms at this event, despite Trump, Republicans and the organization itself repeatedly insisting they surrender any location – including schools – safer.

