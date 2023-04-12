Elon Musk starts following Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, sparking speculation about Tesla coming to India

Elon Musk started following Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, as observed by many Twitter users. The move sparked speculation that Tesla might enter India’s electric vehicle market.

Elon Musk, the inventor of Tesla and SpaceX, caused a flurry of speculation on Twitter on Monday when he started following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the platform. Based on this action, people have started to speculate that Musk might consider setting up a Tesla factory in India, or perhaps joining the Indian electric vehicle market.

This is not the first time speculation about Tesla entering the Indian electric vehicle market or setting up a production line in India has been circulating. A few years ago, Elon Musk wanted to enter the Indian electric vehicle market, but wanted major tax breaks.

At that time, the Indian government under Prime Minister Modi refused to grant concessions on taxes and import duties that Tesla would incur when purchasing parts for an almost entirely built Tesla EV from China. .

Modi brand on Twitter

PM Modi is one of the most popular politicians on the network, with over 87.7 million followers. Additionally, he is also one of the most active heads of state on the platform and has a platform that engages a wide variety of people, across ages and demographics.

Musk, who bought Twitter in October 2022, is the social media network’s most followed individual. The billionaire has around 134.4 million Twitter followers, which is a big chunk of the social media platform’s 450 million active users. The businessman monitors only 193 accounts.

Tesla was lured to India by New Delhi last year, where national transport minister Nitin Gadkari told media in May 2022 that the company could see benefits if it started producing electric vehicles there. .

“Come to India, start manufacturing; India is a big market; they can export from India,” remarked the minister at the time. He also predicted that electric cars in India will soon be cheaper than gasoline vehicles.

Trouble with Musks kept him from moving to India

However, Musk was adamant that he would test the Indian market first by offering Teslas cars at a premium price and having a service network – only then would he think of setting up a factory in a country. India at the time refused to accede to his demands.

Tesla has long sought to cut Indian import tariffs on electric vehicles, urging New Delhi to lower tariff rates on high-end automobiles to 40% instead, but the nation has refused to grant the tax rebates, instead encouraging the automaker to produce vehicles locally.

In June, India’s heavy industries minister, Mahendra Nath Pandey, said his country was unwilling to “compromise” its autonomy policy and that Tesla would have to abide by the laws if it wanted to go to India. India.

“Tesla and Elon Musk are welcome in India, but only according to the policies of the country,” Pandey said at the time. It is unclear what has changed since then.

Tesla’s Chinese dream turns into a nightmare

Instead of setting up a factory in India, Tesla chose to set up one of its largest factories outside the United States, in China. However, this decision soon proved disastrous. Instead of continuing with plans to expand its Chinese factories, Tesla has had to cut production capacity in the country as it faces major competition from Chinese, Singaporean and Malaysian electric vehicle brands in China.

As a result, Tesla has had to offer massive discounts in China to stay competitive, with discounts of up to 55%.

The CCP’s handling of Covid hasn’t made things any easier for Tesla either. Due to the numerous blockages and supply chain issues, Musk had to drastically reduce Tesla’s estimated production from its Shanghai-based Gigafactory.

Musks rendezvous with Make In India

Like Apple, a number of tech companies are looking to set up shop in India. Apple has bet big on India, both for its manufacturing requirements and a potential sales region, and it’s already seeing results.

Similarly, people speculate that if Musk brings Tesla to India, he will find the conditions in the country more conducive and attractive than in China.

