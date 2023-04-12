The health, safety and rights of agricultural workers are at the center of the conference





(SACRAMENTO)

Agriculture is one of the most dangerous industries in the United States

Farmworkers are an essential part of California agriculture. Yet they are vulnerable due to language barriers, labor-intensive health and safety concerns, immigration status and economic barriers.

To address these issues, the UC Davis Western Center for Agricultural Health and Safety (WCAHS) and the Comite Civico del Valle (CCV) hosted a one-of-a-kind conference specifically designed for California agricultural workers.

About 200 farm workers attended the event, Conferencia Campesina de Salud y Bienestar, held March 24 in Imperial Valley Calexico, California.

From left to right: Imran Khan, Teresa Andrews, Fani Villanueva, Heather Riden and Yajaira Ramirez Sigala from WCAHS.

“Our goal for this event was to center agricultural workers and their priorities. It was an inspiring day that showcased the resilience of workers and the commitment of local organizations like CCV that serve them,” said Heather Riden, program director for WCAHS.

WCAHS is a center of the Department of Public Health Sciences at the UC Davis School of Medicine. Its mission is to improve the health and safety of western agricultural workers through innovative research, interactive training and tailored outreach.

The Statewide Agriculture and Farmworker Education (SAFE) program funded the conference.

Esther Bejarano, program manager at the CCV, welcomed the participants. “I want to thank you all for being here, for taking your time. It is a historic day. I am very happy. It’s a dream for me that came true thanks to the SAFE program.

Watch the video Spotlight on agricultural worker health and safety

All of the conference presentations focused on the health, safety and rights of agricultural workers.

Sergio Aguilar-Gaxiola, professor of internal medicine and director of the Center for Reducing Health Disparities, delivered the keynote address on farmworker health and wellness.

Teresa Andrews, Education and Outreach Specialist at WCAHS, presented the “Change Starts With You” session.

Afternoon activities included a “Pláticas en Confianza” (“Conversations in Confidence”) session, as well as presentations on pesticide safety, labor laws and compensation, immigration rights and more Again.

Campesino Health and Wellness Conference attracted over 200 attendees.

In addition to the presentations, WCAHS and other organizations had tables with free resources for agricultural workers.

The event was well received by the participants.

One participant, a lettuce worker, said, “These discussions enrich us all. More than anything, for our rights, to know how to defend ourselves. Knowledge is power, and so you have to practice it, you have to follow through, and you have to be consistent. You must really want it because if we don’t take care of ourselves, no one will take care of us, so don’t take it lightly. Keep this in mind because it will serve us now, and it will serve us forever.

Organizers noted some of the lessons they learned at the event:

Farmworkers developed a deeper sense of community and felt enriched by the topics and conversations. Hosting a farmworker conference is an exciting new way to reach farmworkers that complements other outreach events. It helps to have conversations and provide spaces where farm workers feel comfortable expressing their ideas and questions.

Another farm worker participant expressed his gratitude. “I would like to thank the entire Committee [Civico del Valle] for the effort you make to bring all agricultural workers together and give us information about our rights. I think the other colleagues who are working, who have gone to work, we will inform them that we hope to have them here with us in the future. I know that unity is strength.

Resources

