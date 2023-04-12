Trump has become America’s greatest televangelist





Sunday was Easter for those who celebrate it. And Donald Trump had his own message on Christianity’s holiest day, a message screaming about his political enemies destroying our country.

And then another message: WORLD WAR III. Nothing else. That’s it.

Such an uplifting message from the ever-pious and caring Donald Trump, though it’s really just a dog whistle about his supposed persecution of his most loyal supporters.

Some, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, have compared him to Jesus as Easter approaches as he prepares, much like Jesus himself, to face felony charges of falsifying business records to conceal an affair with an adult movie star, just after his third wife gave birth to their child. OK, maybe not just like Jesus.

Trump does his unique version of shouting Holy crap! as he’s holed up in his South Florida mansion like the modern-day televangelist that he is, touting his billionaire lifestyle while begging worshipers to send him their last $47 to the warehouse, where they can be squeezed, shaken together in a T-shirt with a fake photo of Trump’s mug on it and money for Trump to pay his lawyers.

He certainly has the original televangelist scam experts both as role models and in his pocket. Do you remember Jim Bakker?

Half of Jim and Tammy Faye’s infamy, Jim served four years in prison on 24 counts of mail and wire fraud, which was uncovered when it was revealed he was having an affair with a church secretary.

The parallels write themselves. In 2019, Jim Bakker had a guest on his show shilling a Trump coin, reminiscent of these Trump Help me keep me out of jail T-shirts.

The following year, Bakker himself declared that loving Donald Trump was a test for Christians to prove they were saved.

In fact, Trump’s prosperity gospel, only I can fix it, speaks directly to their most loyal common base: white evangelicals.

With their hostility to modernity, women’s freedom and abortion and their ardent worship of guns, Trump is also channeling religious cult leaders until his first campaign speech of 2024, delivered in Waco, Texas. It is the site of the 1993 standoff between federal agents and the doomsday doomsday cult Branch Davidian that ended in the fiery deaths of 76 cult members, including children.

The 51-day standoff began when officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms came to arrest Branch Davidian leader David Koresh, who claimed to be the Second Coming of Jesus, and retrieve machine guns illegal.

Under Koresh’s leadership, the sect had an arsenal of hundreds of firearms, including dozens of AK-47s and dozens more illegally modified to be fully automatic, such as M-16s.

As for Donald Trump, he certainly had his cult leader rhetoric for his Waco speech:

I’ll tell you again tonight: I’m your warrior. I am your vigilante. …

I am your reward; we’ll take care of it.

And if you think it’s possible to link Donald Trump to David Koresh and the Branch Davidians, the current cult leader told the New York Times, and I quote: Donald Trump is God’s anointed. He is the ram that God uses to bring down the Deep State of Babylon.

I mean, if the current cult leader loves Trump, where is the lie?

This is an excerpt from Monday’s episode of The ReidOut. It has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/the-reidout/reidout-blog/trump-televangelist-white-evangelicals-waco-rcna79137 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related