Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi asks staff to improve management of returns home





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has instructed his staff to prepare an optimal management for this year’s return so that people can return safely and comfortably. This was conveyed by the President during a limited meeting (Ratas) regarding preparations for the return of Eid 2023 which was carried out on the sidelines of a working visit (Kunker) to Merak Port, Cilegon City, Banten , Tuesday (04/11/2023) afternoon. “I want to make sure that there is hope that everything will go well and that people will be really well served. Nobody feels like they are lingering on the road, lingering at the port, there are traffic jams,” the president said. The President noted that based on the implementation of the homeward flow in the previous year, there were still a number of things that needed to be improved, including passenger handling at Merak Port. “The big note is at the port of Merak and also on the toll road. So in detail those who work in the field really have to look, so the improvements compared to last year’s management for the return flows have to be, have to be better,” he said. The President also appreciated the improvement efforts that had been made at the port of Merak, such as the addition of a quay and the separation of the passenger and logistics quays. The president said the addition would significantly increase the capacity of the pier, from 34,000 to 49,000 passengers. “The extra capacity and the addition of this port is very important. And, earlier, I also saw that the management is very detailed, which ports are used for heavy vehicles, which ports are used for motorized vehicles and which ports are used for small vehicles and buses,” he said. With regard to passengers using the toll road, the President has instructed his staff to ensure preparation, including the availability rest area. “Besides [Pelabuhan] Peacock, also related to tolls. I see the amount rest area this one last year was very worrying, that figure has been added as well,” the president said. Concluding his directive, the President asked related ranks to check in detail on the ground the readiness of the homecoming organization and to anticipate an increase in passengers. The president said, based on a survey conducted by the Ministry of Transport, the number of travelers in 2023 is expected to increase from 86 million in 2022 to 123 million. “We’re hoping that primarily, other than the Department of Transport, the National Police, the TNI, I’m asking that the SOEs, I’m asking that the governors, regents, mayors really come down to look at the issue in detail so that they can execute it right on the spot. Because, I can’t imagine going from 86 million to 123 million, it’s not easy management, it needs preparation, it needs good planning design,” did he declare.(TGH/UN)

