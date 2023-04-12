Melania and Donald Trump are still not on the same page





As former President Donald Trump deals with the first of several indictments, former first lady Melania Trump has been conspicuously absent from the audience. If the latest reports are to be believed, Trumps are not on the same page at all when it comes to PR strategy. Simultaneous accounts in Page Six and People suggest Donald pleaded with his wife to make a public show of support during the election campaign. Meanwhile, sources speaking for Melania say the former FLOTUS just wants to be left alone.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

According to unnamed sources cited by People on April 10, Melania is not currently or has not recently participated in her husband’s political events. It’s not comfortable for her. The insider added that Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she just wants to be left alone. But that doesn’t exactly match what insiders told Page Six in a post the same day. He told her, I really need you for this because we’re going to campaign,’ the source said. They had an important conversation over the weekend and she agreed to be on board.

If Melania has truly agreed to become a visible part of her husband’s 2024 presidential campaign, we haven’t seen it yet. The closest thing to a public statement Melania has made since her husband’s arrest was a Happy Easter! Tweeter. She also had to come to terms with being seen having Easter brunch with Donald, where they allegedly ate behind a velvet rope.

It’s hard to separate fact from fiction here, but whatever conversations Melania and Donald Trump have had personally, it certainly doesn’t appear that their respective publicists are on good terms.

