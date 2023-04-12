Pakistani election panel seeks to change law guiding its powers | Election News





In a letter to parliament, the head of the ECP said the judiciary had diluted the power of the panel to hold free and fair elections.

Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistan’s election committee is seeking a legislative amendment to remove the president’s role in deciding general election dates amid an ongoing political crisis in the country.

Sikandar Sultan Raja, the head of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Monday sent a five-page letter to Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Speaker of the Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, asking for the amendment of the law governing the panel powers.

The suggested amendment states that the ECP wants to be the sole authority to announce or change the election schedule without any political interference.

The role of the President to fix a date for the poll in the event of the dissolution of the National Assembly on the advice of the Prime Minister, or of the dissolution of the National Assembly on the expiration of the mandate, is not supported by any constitutional provision, the letter says.

The electoral commission movement was sparked by President Arif Alvi in ​​February unilaterally announcing election dates in two provinces, a move that has been criticized by the government as well as legal experts.

Alvi belongs to the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In January this year, Khan had the provincial legislatures of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dissolved as part of his bet to force snap national elections, otherwise scheduled for October this year.

Both provinces were governed by the PTI.

According to Pakistan’s constitution, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of a legislative assembly.

But the ECP continued to be reluctant to announce new elections in the two provinces, citing financial constraints and security concerns.

This forced the PTI to move the Supreme Court, which last week ordered the jury to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.

Meanwhile, the government, which the PTI accuses of trying to delay crucial polls, presented a finance bill to parliament on Monday, seeking its approval to disburse money for the voting exercises.

ECP leader Rajas’ letter to parliament questioned a judicial dominance that diluted the panel’s mandate in holding free and fair elections.

In such a situation where the mandate of the ECP has been perceptibly compromised time and time again, the question arises whether the ECP can fulfill its fundamental duty to conduct free, fair and transparent elections to the best of its ability. his abilities in the given environment, he said.

Lahore-based constitutional expert Reza Ali told Al Jazeera the ECP letter was a reasonable attempt by the panel to reclaim its constitutional space.

I agree that the president did not have the power to announce the date of the elections. But what I’m skeptical about is whether any of the proposed amendments give the ECP the power to override constitutional provisions, such as holding elections in 90 days, under the guise of an unconducive environment. , did he declare.

