The MP for Henley, the latest Tory to announce his exit at the next general election

A Tory MP has announced he will not stand again in Henley, which Boris Johnson may have observed amid speculation he may seek a safer seat.

John Howell, who was MP for Henley for 15 years, has become the latest Tory to announce he will not stand in the next general election.

In a letter to the South Oxfordshire Conservative Association on Tuesday, the 67-year-old said he would retire and wanted to pursue other paths.

There has been speculation that Boris Johnson is considering running for his old Henley seat in the next election (Kirsty OConnor/PA) Kirsty O’Connor

He was first elected to the constituency in a 2008 by-election called by former Henley MP Mr Johnson, who became Mayor of London.

Mr Howell went on to win the seat in four general elections, securing a majority of 14,053 over the Liberal Democrats in 2019.

He said: By the end of the next Parliament, I will reach mid-70. I don’t want to be in Parliament until then, because I would like to explore other avenues.

I am a strong supporter of Rishi Sunak and hope the South Oxfordshire Conservative Association will continue to support him.

Mr Howell heads the UK delegation to the Council of Europe and has served as Parliamentary Private Secretary to several ministers.

Mr Johnson represented the constituency of Henley from 2001 until his election as London mayor in 2008.

The former Prime Minister was re-elected last month as the Conservative candidate in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

This followed speculation that he may seek a safer seat ahead of the next general election, due next year.

With Mr Johnson holding a majority of 7,000 votes, his west London seat is seen as a target for Labor in the upcoming Westminster poll.

But the former prime minister’s allies have consistently dismissed any suggestions that he is seeking a new or safer seat, or planning to do anything other than run for his current seat.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: Boris Johnson is standing in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the upcoming general election and was recently re-selected as the Conservative candidate there.

A series of senior Tories and rising party stars have detailed their exit plans amid an election crisis, including former Chancellor Sajid Javid and Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 backbench committee.