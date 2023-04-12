Manhattan prosecutor sues to block Republican subpoena in Donald Trump case





Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney behind Donald Trump’s criminal indictment, sued Republican Jim Jordan in an effort to crush attempts to compel current and former New York prosecutors to provide evidence to the House Judiciary Committee.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in New York on Tuesday, Bragg said his office had come under an unprecedented brazen and unconstitutional attack by Jordan and the committee he chairs, accusing the Republican of Ohio to create a retaliatory political circus designed to undermine the rule of law.

Jordan, a staunch Trump ally, has consistently attacked Braggs’ office for what he claims was a political witch hunt by the Democrat to charge the former president with 34 counts of falsifying business documents in a case which drew a fierce reaction from Republicans.

Earlier this week, Jordan said he would bring his committee to New York and hold an on-the-ground hearing into how Manhattan District Attorneys’ policies have led to an increase in violent crime in the city.

Braggs’ lawsuit seeks to block a subpoena issued by the Judiciary Committee to former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, which the prosecutor says was designed to interfere with the criminal prosecution of a single individual in New York.

Pomerantz resigned as Manhattan prosecutor in February 2022 to protest Bragg’s failure to bring criminal charges against Trump. Jordan has previously tried to coerce Pomerantz, who has written a book about his work on the Trump investigations, to turn over documents and evidence related to his time in the prosecutors’ office.

His committee had also written to current Manhattan prosecutor Matthew Colangelo requesting similar records, attorneys for the prosecutors’ office said in their complaint.

Members of Congress are not free to invade New York’s sovereign authority for their political purposes or those of Mr. Trump, the complaint says, adding that Jordan’s rhetoric fueled a campaign of intimidation that led Bragg to receive death threats.

In a tweet posted shortly after the filing, Jordan repeated his allegation that the prosecutors office indicted a former president for non-crime and accused Bragg of suing to block congressional oversight when we ask about the federal funds they say they used to do it.

Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, the Trump appointee assigned to the case, declined to immediately impose a temporary restraining order on Jordan or Pomerantz, and scheduled a hearing on it for next week.

