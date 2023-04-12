Despite landmines led by Imran Khan, situation is improving (PM Shehbaz)





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the economy was improving despite Imran Khan’s landmines, when the situation was very difficult when his party took power.

In his post on social networking site Twitter, the prime minister said the vote of no confidence in Imran Khan’s government was an unusual event as the federal government completed a year.

The passage of the vote of no confidence against the government of Imran Niazi was unprecedented not because the PDM came to power, but because almost all political forces in Pakistan came together to use the forum of parliament to vote against a unpopular government by constitutional means. 2/n

Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 11, 2023

In his tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that when he took power, the situation was very bad. “The government has faced several challenges. The success of the no-confidence motion against Imran Niazi was extraordinary,” he wrote.

He said the reason for the success was not only that the PDM took power after the motion of no confidence, but that more or less all political forces in the country came together in a constitutional manner against the unpopular government.

The Prime Minister said that it was an occasion when all political parties overthrew the government in a constitutional manner for which the forum of parliament was used while the manifestos of all parties were different from each other.

He said various political parties showed solidarity on the national front, which led to significant progress towards the political revolution. Unlike confrontation, a new era of political reconciliation and cooperation policy has begun for all parties.

Regarding the economy, the Prime Minister said that despite the economic mines laid by Imran Khan and the hurdles in the global oil and food grain supply chain, Pakistan’s economy is on the path to recovery. ‘improvement. Bankruptcy forecasts turned out to be wrong.

Download the MM News mobile app and stay up to date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mmnews.tv/despite-imran-khan-led-economy-landmines-its-improving-pm-shehbaz/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related