Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express reported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi





On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train. An official statement said it was the “world’s first semi-high-speed passenger train in the Electric High-rise (OHE) territory”.

At the launch event which he joined via video conference, Prime Minister Modi said the Vande Bharat Express enriches the spirit of “India first, always first”. “It has become synonymous with development, modernity, self-reliance and stability. The Vande Bharat Express will greatly benefit the tourism industry in Rajasthan,” he said. “Glad to have launched the sixth Vande Bharat Express over the past two months,” Modi added. He alleged that corruption had affected the modernization of Indian Railways in the past. “Unfortunately, selfish and petty politics have always overshadowed railway modernization. Large-scale corruption has not enabled the development of the railways or the transparency of the railway selection process,” he said. Rajasthan receives its first Vande Bharat Express today. This will greatly improve connectivity and boost tourism. https://t.co/TqiCCHWeV9 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2023 The train makes its maiden journey between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt stations. The inauguration took place by videoconference at 11 a.m. on April 12. Regular train operation will begin on April 13 (Thursday). Aiming to improve connectivity between tourist spots in Rajasthan, the Vande Bharat Express will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt, with stops in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon. It will link Delhi with Pushkar and Ajmer Sharif Dargah, among other major tourist destinations. According to an official statement, the train will complete the Ajmer-Delhi Cantt journey in five hours and 15 minutes, one hour less than the time taken by the fastest train on the route currently. The Shatabdi Express which connects Delhi Cantt to Ajmer takes 6 hours and 15 minutes. (With PTI entries)

