Commodity prices in most provinces stable: President Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Staple food prices in many provinces are stable, and some even recorded a drop during the month of Ramadan, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “I visited (markets in) many provinces. Prices were stable and yesterday in Boyolali the prices of shallots, garlic and eggs fell,” he observed on Tuesday at the port of Merak, Cilegon, Banten. During his working visit to Banten, he reviewed the readiness of infrastructure and Eid al-Fitr exodus facilities at the port. He also reviewed commodity prices at Kelapa Market in Cilegon. Before landing in Banten, Jokowi paid a working visit to Central Java on Monday, April 10, 2023 and reviewed food prices at Cepogo Market. He noted that food prices had fallen there ahead of Eid this year. “I was with the Minister of Commerce and the Governor of Central Java to check the prices before Eid. It turned out that most of them went down,” he said, according to reports. published on the official website of the Cabinet Secretariat. According to President Jokowi, the prices of cayennes, eggs, garlic and chicken meat have fallen due to the large supply and production in the region. He also visited Legi market in the city of Surakarta in Central Java and noted a similar drop in commodity prices there. “(Prices of) eggs have now fallen to Rp25,000 from Rp30,000, shallots have also fallen to Rp25,000-26,000, and garlic (is sold) at Rp24,000,” he said. he declares. He added that he expects rice to become cheaper given the harvest season. “Prices of rice have also come down by 300 to 400 rupees. With the abundant harvests, we hope that its prices can come down again to reduce inflation risks,” he added. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, he said rising food prices at Kelapa market could be attributed to problems with distribution. However, Jokowi assured that essential food supplies ahead of Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijri are still safe. Related News: Police scrutinize commodity prices in Bandung markets ahead of Eid

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/278379/staple-prices-in-most-provinces-stable-president-jokowi

