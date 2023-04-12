Trump says NYC courthouse workers apologized on day of his arraignment





In his first interview since his unprecedented arrest, former President Donald Trump claimed Manhattan court workers “were crying” and even apologized to him when he was arraigned last week.

Trump, 76, described the apparent mood of some Manhattan Criminal Court workers during a meeting with Fox News Tucker Carlson, where the 45th president also raised concerns about President Bidens’ mental health and said swore he would not drop out of the 2024 presidential race, even if convicted.

When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me up and I will tell you people were crying. The people who work there,” Trump said.

“Work professionally there who have no problem putting murderers in and they see everyone. It’s a tough, tough place and they were crying. In fact, they were crying. They said “I’m sorry,” he told Carlson in the interview that aired Tuesday night.

Trump, who is seeking a GOP nomination for the 2024 presidential election, surrendered to authorities in New York last Tuesday, where he was arraigned on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with payments “silent” paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for his first interview since being impeached last week. FOX

Carlson asked Trump if any of his legal issues would cause him to drop out of the race.

No, I’ll never give up, it’s not my thing. I wouldn’t, replied the former president.

Trump told Carlson he doesn’t believe Biden, 80, is fit for another four years in the White House.

Look, I’m looking at it like you. And I think it’s almost inappropriate for me to say that. I don’t see how it’s possible. But there is something wrong, he said. I saw his answer today on TV about whether or not he was going to run to a very nice guy named Al Roker. You can’t get a sweeter question than that. It was a long answer about eggs and this and that, look, I don’t think he can.

The president has repeatedly insisted on his intention to run, but his advanced age and questions about his mental acumen have cast doubt among fellow Democrats.

Trump also hammered Biden and military leaders for the disastrous US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, one of the worst things I’ve ever seen, Trump said. I think the most embarrassing moment this country has ever had, frankly.

The former president claimed that as part of his withdrawal plans, the United States would have retained control of Afghanistan’s largest airfield, Bagram Airfield, in order to control China.

Trump faces 34 counts related to falsifying business records. POOL via CNP/starraksphoto.com

It’s an hour away from where China manufactures its nuclear weapons, Trump said of Bagram airfield, which fell to the Taliban after it was abandoned by US troops in August 2021.

It’s one of the largest air force bases in the world, I think the largest with runways that go 10,000 feet. I was keeping it because of China, not because of Afghanistan, Trump claimed.

The ex-commander-in-chief told Carlson that US military officials, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, fought him on his insistence that the United States not let of military equipment in Afghanistan.

I said I want every nail, I want every screw. I want the tents, they said, Sir, the tents are very difficult to remove. I said I wanted the tents. I want the tanks. I want planes. I want all. And a few of them fought me on it, like Milley, Trump claimed.

He said, Sir, I think it’s cheaper to leave the equipment behind, Trump said, mimicking Milley’s apparent refusal to bring military equipment back to the United States.

Idiots took care of it, they left 85 billion dollars worth of equipment. They left our American citizens behind. And they took out the military first no, you take out the military last, said Trump

Trump called the case a “witch hunt” and pleaded not guilty to the charges.Getty Images

The former president also told Carlson that he “often” spoke about Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I could see he loved it,” Trump said of Putin’s obsession with the former Soviet state.

He considers it part of Russia, he added. I said, ‘Not when I’m president.’

Trump claimed he told Putin he was going to do something “really mean” if Russia ever invaded Ukraine while he was in power.

The 45th president said he made similar threats against Chinese leader Xi Jinping while in office regarding Taiwan.

I told him you couldn’t go to Taiwan. You can’t, you can’t do it. I won’t tell you exactly what I said, but it’s something a lot of people probably wouldn’t like if they heard it, but it was very difficult, Trump claimed, adding that Xi doesn’t didn’t quite seem to believe it.

He said to me, when I said we were going to do something if he comes in, no, no, no, you wouldn’t.

To which Trump said he replied: I will do that, I swear I will do that.

The former president questioned the sanity of President Joe Biden in his interview with Carlson.AFP via Getty Images

And he didn’t believe me, but he believed me 10%, the former president claims, which he says was enough to deter Xi from invading Taiwan.

Trump has warned that within five years China will have as much nuclear firepower as the United States. He told Carlson that nuclear weapons, in general, are the greatest global threat, a threat he dubbed nuclear warming, which he said far outweighs the threat of global warming.

Today’s weaponry is so powerful. It’s not like World War II, he says.

Five years from now, China will equal us, I’m talking about nuclear [weapons]explained Trump.

China has the beginnings of a very big and very powerful nuclear [arsenal] they are five years short, he added, explaining that their nuclear program is much newer than that of the United States or Russia.

Trump also praised Xi for his cutting-edge intelligence, calling him a brilliant man.

If you’ve been all over Hollywood looking for someone to play President Xi. You couldn’t find it. There is no one like that. The look, the brains, the whole thing, Trump told Carlson.

However, the former president slammed French President Emmanuel Macron during the interview for the recent meetings with XI, accusing Macron of kissing his ass.

