Ukrainian Zelensky writes to Prime Minister Modi and asks for additional humanitarian aid | Latest India News





Ukraine has requested additional medicines and medical equipment from India, the Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday. The request, in a letter from President Volodymyr Zelensky to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came during Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emin Dzhaparova’s three-day visit to India, when she met with the Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the ministry. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File) Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister also suggested that infrastructure reconstruction in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies, the statement said. “Dzhaparova also visited the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi. In addition to holding discussions on a wide range of bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, she delivered a letter from President Zelenskyy , addressed to Prime Minister Modi. Ukrainian request for additional humanitarian supplies, including medicines and medical equipment, was also shared by her,” the statement said. The statement said the next intergovernmental commission between New Delhi and Kyiv would be held in India on a mutually agreed date. The two ministers, Dzhaparova and Lekhi exchanged views on bilateral and global issues of common concern. India has assured to provide enhanced humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. After their meeting, Lekhi took to her Twitter account to reiterate what Modi had said, during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September last year, that “today’s era today is not that of war”. She tweeted: “Not time for war – PM @narendramodi. Nice to meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Dy FM @EmineDzheppar. Exchange of views on bilateral and global issues of mutual concern. Cultural ties and empowerment of women also figured in the discussion.Ukraine was assured of increased humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, Dzhaparova also took to Twitter to post her thanks on Tuesday. “Had a successful meeting with @M_Lekhi. Briefed the minister on #Ukraine’s efforts to counter unprovoked aggression. Discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in various fields, in a particular culture. bookshelves and audio guides under the patronage of @ZelenskaUA will soon be available in India,” she tweeted. During her visit, Dzhaparova held bilateral talks with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), MEA. The bilateral agenda included areas such as the economy, defence, humanitarian aid and global issues of mutual concern. The Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister briefed the Secretary (West) on the situation in Ukraine. The two sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Ministry consultations in Kyiv on a mutually agreed date, according to a statement released by the MEA. “The FM Ukrainian Deputy Minister also proposed that the reconstruction of infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies. The Secretary (West) said that India has provided medicines, medical equipment and will provide buses schools, etc. to Ukraine,” the MEA statement added. Dzhaparova visited the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and also delivered a speech at the Indian Council for Global Affairs. During her visit, she stressed Ukraine’s desire to build a stronger and closer relationship with India.

