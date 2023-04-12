Top Manhattan prosecutor sues to end Republican ‘bullying’ in Trump case





NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) – Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sued Republican U.S. Representative Jim Jordan on Tuesday to end what Bragg called a “campaign of intimidation” against criminal charges against the former President Donald Trump in New York.

The lawsuit seeks to block a subpoena for Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who once led the Manhattan District Attorney’s multi-year investigation into Trump, by the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, which Jordan chairs. .

Bragg, a Democrat, called the subpoena an unconstitutional “incursion” into a state criminal case as payback for charging Trump in the first indictment of a former US president.

“Rather than letting the criminal process proceed in the normal course, Chairman Jordan and the committee are engaging in a campaign of intimidation, retaliation and obstruction,” Bragg’s attorneys wrote in the court filing. Manhattan Federal.

Later Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil scheduled a hearing in the case for April 19. She gave Jordan until April 17 to respond to Bragg’s complaint.

Last week, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a silent $130,000 payment to buy porn star Stormy Daniels silence ahead of the 2016 election over her alleged affair with him, which he denies.

Many Republicans have described Bragg’s suit as a politically motivated move to interfere in the 2024 presidential election, where Trump is seeking another term in the White House.

They also questioned the district attorney’s use of federal funds for his investigation of Trump.

“First, they’re indicting a president for no crime,” Jordan tweeted on Tuesday. “Then they’re suing to block congressional oversight when we ask about the federal funds they say they used to do that.”

Bragg’s office told the committee it used $5,000 in federal funds to investigate Trump and his namesake family business from 2019 to 2021.

The office said the money came from a $1 billion asset forfeiture it had secured for the government over the past 15 years.

Bragg, the first black district attorney in Manhattan, also accused Trump of threatening New York officials with “violent and racist vitriol.”

He cited a since-deleted photo Trump posted on social media showing him holding a baseball bat alongside a picture of Bragg’s head, and another post in which Trump called Bragg an “animal.”

The complaint said the statements had a “potent effect,” adding that Bragg had received death threats from Trump supporters and a package containing suspicious white powder.

Trump’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

‘SOVEREIGN AUTHORITY’

Pomerantz left the district attorney’s office shortly after Bragg took office in early 2022 and decided not to pursue indictment of Trump over his business practices.

Earlier this year, Pomerantz published a book criticizing the decision.

He also said prosecutors have considered whether to indict Trump for silent payments, but fear their new legal theory will hold up in court.

Although Bragg said Pomerantz’s case was not ready, Jordan said Pomerantz’s public statements showed politics motivated Bragg’s eventual prosecution of Trump.

In a court filing, Bragg’s attorneys said there would be no harm in House Republicans blocking the subpoena because Congress has no jurisdiction over state lawsuits.

He also said that if Republicans don’t like his case against Trump, they can express their displeasure to voters.

Not allowing the case to proceed to an eventual jury trial “would prejudice the interests of justice and irreparably harm the sovereign authority of New York City,” Bragg’s office wrote.

The Judiciary Committee said Monday it is planning a “ground hearing” next week in New York into “an increase in violent crime” which they say was caused by Bragg’s policy.

Bragg said murders, shootings, burglaries and robberies in Manhattan were lower this year than in 2022.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York and Kanishka Singh in Washington; additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York editing by Leslie Adler and Bill Berkrot

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Luke Cohen

Thomson Reuters

New York Federal Courts Reports. Previously, he worked as a correspondent in Venezuela and Argentina.

Kanishka Singh

Thomson Reuters

Kanishka Singh is a breaking news reporter for Reuters in Washington DC, who primarily covers US politics and national affairs in his current role. His past media coverage has covered a range of topics such as the Black Lives Matter movement; the US elections; the 2021 Capitol Riots and their follow-up investigations; the Brexit agreement; trade tensions between the United States and China; NATO’s withdrawal from Afghanistan; the COVID-19 pandemic; and a 2019 Supreme Court verdict on a site of religious conflict in his native India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/manhattan-district-attorney-sues-republican-lawmaker-jim-jordan-over-trump-case-2023-04-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related