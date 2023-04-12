Erdogan’s economic manifesto has few clues on post-election path





(Bloomberg) – An election manifesto unveiled by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ ruling party on Tuesday largely overhauled economic promises already made in previous years, but did not provide clarity on what shape policies might take after the next month’s pivotal vote. The plan, which ranges widely from foreign policy to energy, sets out ambitious plans if the AK party comes first at the polls and contains a pledge to install a strong economic team after the May 14 poll. The party has also pledged to achieve targets such as reducing inflation to single digits from the current 50.5% and reducing unemployment to 7%. The vision lacks political detail and is unlikely to soothe market nerves as the $900 billion economy heads into one of the toughest years of Erdogan’s two-decade rule. Two months after a pair of devastating earthquakes, Turkey is emerging from an inflation crisis with record budget and current account deficits as pressure intensifies on its currency. Turkey to fund post-earthquake reconstruction with special fund Erdogan has clung to what he calls his new economic model, a program introduced in 2021 that prioritized exports and cheap loans and abandoned traditional economic policies in favor of measures such as ultra-low interest rates. -down. But signs have emerged of a possible change after the election if the ruling party stays in power. Erdogan said last week that his former market-friendly finance minister, Mehmet Simsek, was leading an economic policy overhaul without taking on an official role. Erdogan hints at a change in economic policy with the return of the ex-tsars The manifesto gives only a limited insight into the thinking of Erdogan, who wielded greater influence over economic decision-making and central banking after the introduction of the executive presidential system five years ago. But his dominance became even more evident in 2022 as he pushed for lower rates to fuel the economy ahead of the election. Erdogan intends to tighten his grip on the Turkish economy and tariff policy This approach, combined with shocks from abroad, has led to periods of massive economic turbulence. Consumer prices soared to over 85% at the end of last year in Turkey, which has missed its 5% inflation target for more than a decade. The election may prove a turning point for investors eyeing the world’s fifth-largest developing economy outside of Asia. Non-residents have largely left the Turkish market over the past decade. Foreign holdings of lira bonds fell to $1.2 billion last month from $72 billion in 2013, according to the central bank. Foreign ownership of shares fell to 29% from a historical average of 61%, according to official data. Erdogan, addressing thousands of his party supporters at the event in Ankara, said we will continue to grow our country through investment, employment, production, exports and a surplus from the current account. The phrase has become the go-to for presidents to refer to all economic issues. On the economic side, the government has focused on short-term solutions, dramatically raising the minimum wage and offering generous pensions to mitigate the impact of runaway inflation. We will increase per capita income to $16,000 and then later to higher levels of around $10,600 now, Erdogan said. Seeming to acknowledge some problems with the presidential system, Erdogan said without giving further details that they would restore the system of governance based on the changing needs and experience of the past five years. Other key commitments Export target by 2028 is $400 billion, up from $254 billion last year; gold production capacity doubled from its current level of approximately 40 metric tons per year

Lira savings will be increased by the development of financial instruments

Plans to invest $67 billion in telecommunications

Advice on efforts for a new constitution

The AKP will strive to reduce the number of about 5 million Syrian refugees in the country –With the help of Selcan Hacaoglu. 2023 Bloomberg LP

