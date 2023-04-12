China’s super-rich vote with their assets and flee Xi’s regime





Three years later, the National Security Act decisively removed any remnant of two systems. It gave Beijing the power to freeze the assets of anyone charged under the new rules. Thus, Jimmy Lai, owner of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily in Hong Kong, now closed, saw his fortune frozen during his arrest. He is now in Stanley Maximum Security Prison, where he is serving a five-year sentence. A wealthy person from mainland China tells me that even her Hong Kong-based private bank is pressuring her to transfer her assets to Singapore. The former British colony is still very Chinese: three quarters of the population are of Han origin. It has low taxes and a high standard of living, but its main advantage is that it is not under Beijing’s control. Thus, in 2021, it saw a record inflow of 270 billion in assets under management, almost double what happened in Hong Kong. Rents have risen 30% over the past year, while, anecdotally, international school principals, luxury car salesrooms, accountants and immigration lawyers from the city are all reporting a massive increase in Chinese interest. The number of family offices catering to the super-rich has nearly doubled to 700 in the past two years, with some estimating that number will soon reach 1,500. Singaporean newspaper Lianhe Zaobao estimates that investors in Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong account for nearly half of the new offices. It’s an attractive, safe and obvious escape route for not-crazy wealthy Asians. But no one knows how long this loophole will last. Locals are already complaining about Chinese newcomers driving up prices, while Singaporean authorities have quadrupled the threshold for an investor visa to 6 million. And from Beijing’s perspective, given its experience in 2015, how long will it wait before acting to stem the flood? The Financial Times reports that when Bao Fan disappeared, he was also preparing to transfer some of his money to Singapore. It doesn’t seem to have arrived in time. His peers will want to avoid making the same mistake.

