ECP motion for summary trial of Imran rejected





ISLAMABAD:

A magistrate’s court in Islamabad has rejected the poll watchdog’s request for a summary trial of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case – deposit of gifts – noting that the Electoral Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is not authorized to give directions to a research session.

Islamabad West Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued a four-page written order on Tuesday after hearing submissions from both sides – lawyers for Imran Khawaja Haris and Faisal Chaudhry and lawyers for ECP Saad Hassan and Amzad Pervez.

The court noted that summary trials are conducted by a magistrate for specific offences.

“While [a] Complaint under Section 90 of the Electoral Act 2017 is likely to be tried in the Court of Sessions for offenses punishable under Section 174 of the Act which carries a penalty of up to three years or a fine or both. »

He said that offenses against articles 167 and 173 of the law do not fall under article 260 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Also read: ECP warned against holding KP polls

“The ECP may order a summary trial under section 190(3) of the Elections Act 2017 for other offenses mentioned in Chapter X [of the act] but is not authorized to direct a magistrate’s court for a summary trial of a complaint pending in court,” the order stated.

On November 22, 2022, the ECP sent reference Toshakhana to the Magistrate’s Court for filing criminal charges against former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan under Articles 137, 170 and 167 of the Electoral Law of 2017.

The citation was sent to court a month after a bench of four ECP members unanimously said Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader misled officials over gifts received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as Prime Minister.

At the last hearing held on March 30, the trial was adjourned until April 29 due to the Ramazan and Eid holidays. However, on April 4, the ECP asked the court to set an earlier date for the hearing of the case and the court decided on April 8 to hear the ECP’s request on April 11.

In their submissions on Tuesday, ECP lawyers said more than a month of adjournment of the case amounted to a gross delay in the legal process.

They said superior courts have consistently advised against delays in concluding trials in cases related to corrupt practices.

Also Read: Zardari Extends Olive Branch at Imran Festival

They argued that a summary trial should be conducted in relation to the complaint under section 190(3) of the Elections Act 2017 and that it is in the interests of justice that the complaint be decided. without delay within three months,

Imran’s lawyers argued vehemently that the ECP was trying to influence the court by filing such requests in which no reasonable grounds are mentioned for holding a summary trial.

They referred to a similar complaint filed against Ali Haider Gilani from former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani. “The ECP, however, did not file a similar request to expedite this trial, which shows the selective approach of the ECP,” said Khawaja Haris.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its verdict which was later released. “The claim is not justified by either law or fact, which is hereby dismissed,” the court added.

