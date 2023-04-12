Donald Trump shares disturbing Easter message: World War III





Donald Trump appeared to be struggling to get into the holiday spirit as he used his Easter message to rail against President Joe Biden, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and declaring WWIII.

The former president went on a series of all-caps rants on his Truth Social platform on Easter Sunday, just days after making history as the first current or former US president to be charged with a crime. .

It started Sunday morning with a HAPPY EASTER wish to ALL THOSE WEAK AND PATHETICAL RINOS, RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS, SOCIALISTS, MARXISTS AND COMMUNISTS WHO KILL OUR NATION.

The tirade continued throughout the day with posts calling the Biden administration the worst in history in response to reports that the White House was blaming the Trump administration for the problems the United States has been facing. faced during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Can you believe the totally corrupt Biden disinformation administration is now trying to blame TRUMP for their incompetent exit from Afghanistan, he raged.

They are the worst in history, absolutely terrible people who always blame someone else for their mistakes and blunders – there are a lot of them!

But, in perhaps the most disturbing message, Mr. Trump seemed to suggest violence with the three-word message: WORLD WAR lll.

Mr. Trump then doubled down on his Monday morning comment, writing: At the rate America is going, we will soon be in World War III, WITHOUT AMMUNITION!

He also called for the need to get rid of Biden.

His mention of a new world war sparked an uproar on social media over the weekend.

Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger called Mr Trump a clown and flummoxed over his Easter message.

Nice Easter ticket, clown. He will never be president again. He is completely completely unbalanced. Donald Trump will go down in history as an abortion, a shame and an embarrassment. But we will get over him and put that past aside. Happy Easter! he wrote.

Trump has no idea what Easter is. This Orange Idiot would not experience the resurrection of an insurgency, another person tweeted.

Former President Donald Trump attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 8

(AFP via Getty Images)

Others pointed to the stark contrast between his message calling for war and Mr Bidens’ message in which he wished Americans a happy and peaceful Easter.

The former presidents’ Truth Social tirade came the same day Melania Trump also broke her silence on social media for the first time since her husband’s arrest on criminal charges.

The former first lady posted a simple Happy Easter message on social media, then joined her husband in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom for Easter brunch on Sunday.

It marked his first public appearance since the day he was indicted on criminal charges as she opted to skip his post-impeachment speech at Mar-a-Lago last Tuesday in an absence that is not gone unnoticed.

In a historic day for America, Mr. Trump was arrested and arraigned in New York on Tuesday, April 4.

He was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal illegal activities related to his 2016 presidential campaign.

Mr. Trump surrendered to authorities in Manhattan that afternoon and appeared in court for his arraignment before Judge Juan Merchan, the same judge who convicted the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer. last year.

Cutting a sullen figure, he defiantly pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Melania and Donald Trump have Easter brunch together at Mar-a-Lago

(Instagram)

Manhattan prosecutors say Mr. Trump and his former fixer Michael Cohen carried out a catch-and-kill scheme in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Cohen allegedly made cash payments on Mr. Trump’s behalf to suppress negative information about him by silencing individuals about alleged affairs he had with women.

Mr. Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to cover up criminal conduct that concealed harmful information from voters during the 2016 presidential election, the charging documents allege.

Three specific alleged deals and silent money payments were mentioned in the charging documents, a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, a $150,000 payment to former playboy model Karen McDougal and a $30,000 payment to a Trump Tower doorman who claimed he had information about Mr. Trump. fathered a child with a woman while married to Melania Trump.

Mr. Trump then allegedly reimbursed Cohen but falsely recorded the payments as legal fees.

Each of the 34 criminal charges relates to an individual entry in the Trump Organizations business records.

Cohen has previously served time in prison for his role in the Hush Money case and has now become prosecutors’ star witness in the case against Mr Trump.

