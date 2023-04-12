President Jokowi: I have traveled to many provinces, all prices have dropped





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Rotary President Joko Widodo or President Jokowi said he traveled to many provinces during Ramadan and saw this first hand Food prices stable, even the price of a number of raw materials has fallen. “I have been running it in many provinces. So if you look at the prices they are stable and yesterday in Boyolali the onions, garlic, eggs all went down,” Jokowi said at Merak port, Cilegon, Banten, Tuesday. During his working visit to Banten, in addition to observing the readiness of return facilities at Merak Port, Banten, Jokowi is also due to review commodity prices at Kelapa Market, Cilegon, Banten. Before going to Banten, Jokowi paid a working visit to Central Java (Central Java). In this province, Jokowi examined food prices at the Cepogo market in Boyolali on Monday (April 10) and found data that the prices of basic necessities in Cepogo had decreased before Eid 2023. “I and the Minister of Commerce as well as the Governor of Central Java have checked the last condition of the prices before Eid, what do they look like? It turns out that what we see here has everything gone down,” said the President Jokowi, as stated on the official website of the Cabinet Secretariat. Prices of a number of basic necessities that have fallen at Cepogo market, President Jokowi said, include cayenne pepper, eggs, garlic and chicken meat. The reduction in prices was due to the large supply of production in the region. In Central Java, Jokowi also visited Legi Market, Surakarta City on Monday (April 10, 2023). President Jokowi notes that in general, commodity prices have gone down at Legi market. “Like eggs, eggs are at 25,000 Rp, previously they were above 30,000 Rp, shallots also decreased (so) at 26,000 Rp, some at 25,000 Rp, then garlic also decreased, at Rp 24,000,” President Jokowi said. Furthermore, the price of rice has also decreased, but not too significantly. The Head of State also hopes that the price of rice will drop even more depending on the large number of harvests. “Rice is also down, although it is still between 300 and 400 silver, but it has gone down. So if the crop grows, the crop grows, we hope that the price can come down so that inflation is weaker,” President Jokowi said. Read also : Big harvest not done, Jokowi says rice imports only for reserves Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here.

