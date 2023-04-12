Donald Trump and Hunter Biden are seen the same way by the American people





A similar number of American adults consider both Hunter Biden and Donald Trump to have committed a criminal act for which more people think they should be imprisoned than not, according to an exclusive poll conducted on behalf of Newsweek.

The survey of 1,500 eligible voters, conducted on April 4 by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, found that 46% believed the former president was guilty of a crime, while 42% believed the current president’s son l ‘was.

It comes as Trump was arraigned in Manhattan last week on felony charges related to allegations of silent payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump denies the charges against him and that he had an extramarital affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

At the same time, Hunter Biden faced allegations of shady overseas business dealings and a conspiracy theory that then-Vice President Joe Biden intervened on his son’s behalf to protect him from a investigating corruption in Ukraine. The House Oversight Committee is investigating the affair, while Hunter Biden has denied the allegations and threatened legal action against those who married them. He has not been charged with any crime.

Former President Donald Trump attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship 287 mixed martial arts event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 8, 2023 (L) and (R) Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden , attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

In his public statements about the case against him, Trump has repeatedly alleged that the investigation of him and the subsequent charges were politically motivated, noting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s affiliation with the Democratic Party. The former president has previously referenced the allegations against Hunter Biden.

The poll, taken on the day of Trump’s impeachment, found the largest proportion of those polled believed Trump had committed a crime and should be jailed, with 38% believing he had not. The next highest number felt Hunter Biden did, while 30% felt he didn’t.

The poll asked voters whether they thought various public figures had ever committed “a criminal act for which they should be jailed”. Besides Hunter Biden and Trump, the list included four other recent US presidents, including Joe Biden, as well as Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Anthony Fauci, the president’s former chief medical adviser who is become a leading figure in the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In all other cases except Trump and Hunter Biden, more respondents felt the appointees had not committed a crime.

Those who believe Trump and Hunter Biden were guilty of a crime fell largely along political lines, with 68% of Democratic voters in the 2020 presidential election agreeing that Trump did, with the same number of Republican voters thinking Hunter Biden did it.

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s campaign team and Hunter Biden’s attorney by email for comment on Tuesday.

The poll suggests both figures have been tarnished in the public eye by claims they each deny, but the claims at this stage are unlikely to influence voting intentions in the 2024 presidential race, which is expected to widely see Trump and Joe Biden face off against each other again. According to the latest YouGov poll, the two are two points apart with Biden slightly ahead.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents, all related to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 payment by Michael Cohen, then Trump’s lawyer, to Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006. Cohen has previously said he was reimbursed. by Trump.

On Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty and, around the time of his court appearance, said on his Truth social media platform: “RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS HAVE CRIMINALIZED THE COURT SYSTEM. THIS IS NOT WHAT AMERICA WAS MEANT TO BE!

Early signs suggest the case has so far improved its political prospects. A recent poll showed that Trump has seen an increase in support from Republican voters in the presidential primaries since his indictment. His campaign said it raised $4 million within 24 hours of the indictment being announced on March 30.

Trump confidants have tried to use the allegations against Hunter Biden to damage his father’s prospects of becoming president ahead of the 2020 election. Hunter Biden’s now-famous laptop made headlines after The New York Post claimed emails found on it – after it was taken to a computer repair shop in Delaware – linked to suspicious business dealings.

The president denied the veracity of the story at the time, and his son has since called for an investigation into who he believes leaked his personal data.

In March, the House Oversight Committee released a memo detailing wire transfers to Biden family members that it said came from a Chinese energy company through a proxy. James Comer, the committee’s Republican chairman, suggested on March 19 that Trump’s then-imminent arrest was an “effort to deflect” the findings.

Hunter Biden’s legal representatives said the payment came from his business interest in “a private, legitimate energy company in China” and that the case had no connection to President Biden.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-hunter-biden-seen-same-way-american-voters-poll-1793542 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related