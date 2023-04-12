Young doctors are absent because they are on strike, what do governments excuse?

The first thing Rishi Sunak did on becoming Prime Minister was to stand outside Downing Street and promise a return to what he called integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels.

To take them in no particular order: one of the next things he did was receive his second fixed penalty notice of the yearthis time for filming a commercial in the back of his car when he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, which isn’t necessarily the height of professionalism.

On the integrity front, he released his long-awaited tax returnthe one with millions of pounds in dividends, right in the middle of Boris Johnson’s box office appearance before the privileges committee, in the clear and obvious hope that he would be ignored, which in a way was .

So that leaves the responsibility. He had only been in office for a few days when the government announced that a minister would no longer be available for an interview every morning. It was a convention even Boris Johnson adhered to, although at the same time he was boycotting media outlets such as Hello Brittany for the crime of not being flattering enough towards him.

In the Sunak era, whenever the government has tough questions to answer, it decides not to care.

There is a young doctors strike this week, lasting four days. It has been described as possibly the most serious strike in NHS history, with a real impact on the treatment people can expect to receive if they are unfortunate enough to have to go to hospital.

And they may very well have to go to a hospital, as flooding and high winds are forecast for half the country, for which official warnings have been issued by the Met Office.

So what is the government’s advice? What should you do? If a tree falls on your head but there is no one in the hospital to treat you, are you even hurt?

Maybe the government is hoping that after presiding over the creation of a country that feels like a metaphysical thought experiment, less real reality and more Oxbridge interview question, that it could somehow get away with it, based on everything being so bad that people have stopped believing it’s even real.

What exactly are we supposed to do? Well, there’s no point in turning on the TV or the radio, because a return to professional and accountable government doesn’t extend to the health secretary or any of his studio-bothering underlings breakfast TV and radio to offer advice on how to get through this most recent cycle of rolling permacrisis.

At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the Health Secretary, a man named Steve Barclay, had offered unnecessary words to use in early evening newscasts. My door is open, he said. We are willing to engage with young doctors. But only once they have accepted that their demands for a raise are unreasonable.

Maybe 35% is unreasonable, maybe it will never happen, but Barclay and Co should know by now that the reason this strike has been going on for so long and has had varying degrees of success, c is because for once the public, in general, are on the side of the strikers. They know that young doctors need a raise because they need it too.

They can, on the whole, probably accept that the NHS is gone and that they will have to make do. That the government did too, they are less likely to forgive.