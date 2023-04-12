Politics
Young doctors are absent because they are on strike, what do governments excuse?
The first thing Rishi Sunak did on becoming Prime Minister was to stand outside Downing Street and promise a return to what he called integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels.
To take them in no particular order: one of the next things he did was receive his second fixed penalty notice of the yearthis time for filming a commercial in the back of his car when he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, which isn’t necessarily the height of professionalism.
On the integrity front, he released his long-awaited tax returnthe one with millions of pounds in dividends, right in the middle of Boris Johnson’s box office appearance before the privileges committee, in the clear and obvious hope that he would be ignored, which in a way was .
So that leaves the responsibility. He had only been in office for a few days when the government announced that a minister would no longer be available for an interview every morning. It was a convention even Boris Johnson adhered to, although at the same time he was boycotting media outlets such as Hello Brittany for the crime of not being flattering enough towards him.
In the Sunak era, whenever the government has tough questions to answer, it decides not to care.
There is a young doctors strike this week, lasting four days. It has been described as possibly the most serious strike in NHS history, with a real impact on the treatment people can expect to receive if they are unfortunate enough to have to go to hospital.
And they may very well have to go to a hospital, as flooding and high winds are forecast for half the country, for which official warnings have been issued by the Met Office.
So what is the government’s advice? What should you do? If a tree falls on your head but there is no one in the hospital to treat you, are you even hurt?
Maybe the government is hoping that after presiding over the creation of a country that feels like a metaphysical thought experiment, less real reality and more Oxbridge interview question, that it could somehow get away with it, based on everything being so bad that people have stopped believing it’s even real.
What exactly are we supposed to do? Well, there’s no point in turning on the TV or the radio, because a return to professional and accountable government doesn’t extend to the health secretary or any of his studio-bothering underlings breakfast TV and radio to offer advice on how to get through this most recent cycle of rolling permacrisis.
At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the Health Secretary, a man named Steve Barclay, had offered unnecessary words to use in early evening newscasts. My door is open, he said. We are willing to engage with young doctors. But only once they have accepted that their demands for a raise are unreasonable.
Maybe 35% is unreasonable, maybe it will never happen, but Barclay and Co should know by now that the reason this strike has been going on for so long and has had varying degrees of success, c is because for once the public, in general, are on the side of the strikers. They know that young doctors need a raise because they need it too.
They can, on the whole, probably accept that the NHS is gone and that they will have to make do. That the government did too, they are less likely to forgive.
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/voices-junior-doctors-awol-because-154948830.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Sports against robots make our brains work harder | Tech news
- Harmonic reaches new heights in streaming and broadcasting
- Canada beats US at women’s hockey worlds, extends rivalry win streak
- Elon University baseball beats High Point in fashion
- Microsoft applies zero-day patch exploited by attackers (CVE-2023-28252)
- BJP’s first list of Karnataka candidates reflects PM Narendra Modi’s big push
- Who are Erdogan’s allies? DW 04/11/2023
- Ganjar rides with President Jokowi all day, here’s Gibran’s response
- No. 39 men’s tennis earns MAC Freedom victory over FDU-Florham
- Google TV now has over 800 ad-supported free channels
- 4.4-magnitude earthquake hits Lake County
- China’s new strategy for Taiwan-US encounter shows Xi as a peacemaker, not angering domestic protesters