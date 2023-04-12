China’s new strategy for Taiwan-US encounter shows Xi as a peacemaker, not angering domestic protesters

BEijings calculated that the military response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California did not cause a stir on Chinese social media. The Joint Sword exercise launched from April 8 to 10 failed to achieve a complete blockade of Taiwan. President Xi Jinping was likely trying to strike a balance between portraying himself as chief peacemaker and defending China’s national sovereignty over Taiwan.

Plane sorties were once again hovering over the Taiwan Strait, as we saw during Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last year. Beijing was waiting for President Tsai to return to Taipei to announce the Joint Sword exercise.

But there are several differences between Beijing’s response to the two Taiwan-US contacts.

Precision attack simulation

On April 8, the APL sent 71 aircraft and 9 PLA Navy ships across the Taiwan Strait, of which 45 aircraft crossed the median line. If that wasn’t enough, on April 10, the Premier League set a record in Sending in progress 91 planes cross the Taiwan Strait, of which 54 cross the median line. During the exercise, the PLA deployed J-16 and J-10C fighter jets and Y-8 anti-submarine planes crossing the median line several times during the three-day exercise.

The military exercise launched to simulate a blockade around Taiwan during Pelosis’s visit lasted four days instead of the three days announced as part of the Joint Sword exercise after Tsais’ visit to the United States.

Another striking difference was that the PLA deployed the aircraft carrier Shandong near the island of Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the PLA aircraft carrier’s take-off and landing exercises on Sunday from the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong were extremely close to Japanese territorial waters. The situation was unprecedented as Japan had to jam the jets in response.

We have confirmed about 120 landings and departures on the Chinese Navy’s Kuznetsov-class aircraft carrier Shandong, 80 times by fighter jets and 40 times by helicopters, said Japan Self-Defense Forces on Monday.

On Sunday, the PLA tested the ability of the J-15 aircraft to take off and land from the aircraft carrier Shandon, which took off from Sanya Naval Port in China’s Hainan Province earlier in April. A fleet of 17 PLA Navy vessels participated in the exercise.

On Haokan Baidu, a short video-sharing platform, the most viewed video on Monday bore the title For the first time, the Shandong ship participated in the combat readiness patrol around Taiwan and the Joint Sword exercise. The video was seen more than 2 million times.

Taiwanese experts have stressed the importance of the deployment of the aircraft carrier Shandong in eastern Taiwan. The exercises show that the Shandong aircraft carrier is now a serious threat to eastern Taiwan, which the Taiwanese military has traditionally used to preserve and maintain its combat readiness in the event of a large-scale invasion by the PLA. since the region is protected by the central mountain range to the west, said Retired Air Force Lieutenant General Chang Yen-ting.

In addition to the Shandong deployment, the Rocket Army attach its ability to perform precision strikes at multiple locations around the island of Taiwan. During the exercise, the Rocket Army appears to have tested several PHL-191 rocket launchers and DF-11 conventional ballistic missiles, which landed around the island of Taiwan in several locations.

The Eastern Theater Command has released a simulation showing missiles falling on Taiwan’s two most populous cities, Taipei and Kaohsiung. It was a bloody psychological operation to deter further political contact between Taiwan and the United States. Beijing is unlikely to carry out such an attack on Taiwanese cities.

Operation Joint Sword also implied the H-6K nuclear-capable bomber with exposed missiles supplementing the PLA message to deter US support for Taiwan.

The other message

But a myriad aspect of the Joint Sword exercise was that the propaganda machinery in China did not project the military exercise on Chinese social media as prominently as during Pelosi’s visit. The Joint Sword exercise did not trend on Weibo, a Chinese Twitter-like social media platform, unlike Pelosi’s visit when Weibo was inundated with news about the PLA’s mock blockade of Taiwan.

The missing chatter on social media could be attributed to Xi’s interest in avoiding stirring up domestic sentiment to preserve Beijing’s newfound interest in negotiating peace.

Kevin McCarthy’s visit to Taipei may have been delayed, but that doesn’t mean other top officials have refrained from visiting the island nation.

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul and Arkansas Rep. French Hill landed in Taipei on April 8. The pair discussed the possibility of supplying Taiwan with a state-of-the-art Starlink satellite system.

Continued contact between US and Taiwanese officials will likely bring Beijing’s anger back to the Taiwan Strait, but that doesn’t mean every visit will elicit the same response. Beijing treats some high-level meetings between Taiwanese and the United States more seriously than others.

Beijing signals relative calm by courting some of the Kuomintang party leadership, but the risk of military escalation remains.

Xi Jinping and his top leadership may not have decided to carry out a full-scale invasion, but the PLA continues to improve its capabilities in all four Taiwan contingency areas. The latest three-day exercise shows that the potential for a crisis may be imminent.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He was previously a Chinese media reporter at the BBC World Service. He is currently MOFA Taiwan Fellow based in Taipei and tweets @aadilbrar. Views are personal.

(Edited by Prashant)