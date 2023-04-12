Politics
Who are Erdogan’s allies? DW 04/11/2023
Two major earthquakes shook Turkey on February 6, killing more than 50,000 people and injuring thousands more. Hundreds are still considered missing. Millions of earthquake victims found temporary shelter with relatives and friends in other cities.
The deadly earthquake and its aftermath will serve as the backdrop for Turkey’s May 14 parliamentary and presidential elections. The campaign has the potential to shake up the Turkish political landscape. For the first time since taking office more than 20 years ago, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not the favorite in the presidential race.
During his two decades in power, first as prime minister and then as president, Erdogan has shaped the country like no other politician before him. He changed the legislation to reshape the Turkish state in his image. Since the introduction of the presidential system, he has ruled the country as a de facto autocrat, relegating parliament to insignificance.
Two months after the earthquake and a month before the polls, polls show a tight race between the government camp and the main opposition alliance. Some institutes predict a defeat for Erdogan’s electoral alliance. In the race for the presidency, Erdogan is following his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who leads the largest opposition alliance.
Erdogan, however, remains an excellent tactician: he hasn’t lost an election since 2002 and survived mass protests, including the Gezi Park protests in 2013 and a coup attempt in 2016. Even now he knows how to defend himself politically. The 69-year-old has recently won support from smaller Islamist splinter parties for his electoral alliance, the People’s Alliance, and they could tip the scales in a close race.
Instrumentalization of women’s rights
The New Welfare Party (YRP) recently joined Erdogan’s People’s Alliance. The party’s demand to abolish Law 6284, which obliges the state to protect women from violence and, if necessary, to guarantee them their anonymity has sparked indignation in Turkey. At least 234 women in Turkey were victims of femicide in 2022, and the “We Will Stop Femicide” platform lists 245 additional suspected cases.
Laws protecting women have long been a thorn in the side of Turkish Islamist parties and communities in Turkey, who blame the laws for rising divorce rates and see them as an expression of Western interference in Muslim family structures. and Turkish. These Islamic groups exerted significant pressure on the AKP government to repeal these laws. Just two years ago, Turkey withdrew from the Istanbul International Convention on preventing and combating violence against women.
Erdogan’s allies
The addition of the YRP brings Erdogan’s electoral alliance to four parties, the other three being the Islamo-conservative AKP, the ultra-nationalist Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Great Unity Party (BBP). In Germany, the constitutional protection authorities have been monitoring the structures of these three parties for years, but not the parties themselves.
The MHP and the BBP are rooted in the nationalist movement “Ulkucu”, better known as the Gray Wolves. German authorities classify the far-right organization as ultranationalist, anti-Semitic and racist. Convinced of the superiority of the Turkish nation, they mainly see Kurds, Jews, Armenians and Christians as their enemies. They aim for a homogeneous state of all Turkish peoples under Turkish leadership, from the Balkans to western China.
Erdogan’s biggest partner in the alliance, the MHP, is “the original organization of the Gray Wolves”, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) told DW. The Federation of Turkish Democratic Idealist Associations in Germany (ADTDF) represents the interests of the MHP in Germany, according to the BfV. He says that, with 7,000 members, it is the largest umbrella organization within the Gray Wolves group.
Erdogan’s second major partner, the BBP, is also rooted in Gray Wolf ideology. The party sees Islam as an important component of Turkish identity. The BBP is believed to be behind many political assassinations in Turkey and its members were also allegedly implicated in the 2007 assassination of Armenian journalist Hrant Dink. Its organization in Germany, according to the BfV, is the World Order Federation in Europe (ANF).
Links to Milli Gorus and Turkish Hezbollah
Erdogan’s new partner, the YRP, is rooted in the ideology of Milli Gorus, whose structures are also under scrutiny in Germany. He wants to replace the “Western order of injustice” with an Islamic “just order”, according to the BfV. The YRP currently votes between 0.8% and 2% of the vote.
The Islamist party HUDA PAR, which according to the North Rhine-Westphalia State Office for the Protection of the Constitution is close to Turkish Hezbollah (TH), also supports Erdogan. In the 1990s, Turkish Hezbollah tortured and cruelly murdered many human rights activists, businessmen and politicians in Anatolia. According to German authorities, the group has 400 members in Germany and is also subject to surveillance.
Support orthodox communities
In recent years, Erdogan has built a mighty apparatus of power. He created his own elite through state contracts, nepotism and corruption, and endowed many Muslim orders with privileges. If he lost the election, this elite would lose influence and wealth, which is probably why Menzil, Turkey’s largest Orthodox Sufi order, recently announced its support for Erdogan’s alliance.
Erdogan’s electoral alliance is a combination of political Islam and ultranationalism, according to Austrian political scientist Thomas Schmidinger. “Menzil in particular has already replaced the Gulen movement as one of the AKP’s most important religious networks since the 2016 coup attempt,” Schmidinger told DW, adding that it made sense that the order tries to defend its new privileges.
In 2016, the Turkish government declared the Gulen movement a terrorist organization suspected of being behind the July 15, 2016 coup attempt. Since Erdogan came to power in 2002 until 2016 , the movement has been an important ally of the AKP.
“Elections can only be rigged to a certain extent”
If Erdogan wins the May 14 vote, Schmidinger does not expect any immediate political change. Erdogan is likely to continue to pursue an aggressive foreign policy to offset domestic problems, he said.
However, Schmidinger said an election victory for the ruling electoral alliance seems unlikely. Due to failed economic policy and mismanagement of the crisis after the massive earthquakes in February, the AKP-led alliance is no longer supported by the majority of the electorate, a- he declared. “Even in Turkey, elections can only be rigged to a certain extent,” he added, referring to allegations of fraud in previous years.
Schmidinger said he doubted Erdogan would voluntarily concede the ground in the event of a defeat. The Turkish state is, after all, largely controlled by Erdogan’s cronies, he argued. Erdogan supporters have stocked up on weapons since the coup attempt, Schmidinger added, which could make armed conflict possible. As a result, he said, even in the event of electoral defeat, regime change might not go smoothly.
This article was originally written in German.
