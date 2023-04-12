BJP’s first list of Karnataka candidates reflects PM Narendra Modi’s big push

In its first list, the BJP dropped about 12 MPs, according to senior officials.

On Tuesday evening, after several consecutive meetings for five days, the BJP published its first list of 189 candidates for next month’s elections in Karnataka. The list, with 52 new entrants and many old faces missing, was the result of a push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to weed out “the tainted, jaded and adjustment politics” that has become a hallmark of Karnataka in recent years. decades, party leaders said. .

Faced with an aggressive campaign from the Congress which has already announced 166 candidates and the Janata Dal (secular) which also announced its first round of candidates some time ago, the BJP had to answer many questions about the delay in its list over the past week. , with Congress saying the party was struggling to resolve internal differences.

However, according to senior BJP officials, the prime minister made a critical intervention at the central election committee meeting on Sunday. He, they said, made it clear that if he were to ask the people of Karnataka to give the party a majority by themselves at least once – the party missed it in 2008 and also in 2019 – the list of candidates should be nothing less than “proof of intent” and cannot be a repetition of past lists that might cause people to question party promises.

Karnataka’s 224 seats will vote on May 10 for a new government.

“The Prime Minister made it clear that with the same old patriarchs and narratives, people would not be convinced. He said the party should be very clear about its intention to be serious about the future of the state and that it should be reflected in the list, which then was worked on after many more consultations,” said another official.

The selection of BJP candidates for Karnataka this time was based mainly on three parameters, apart from the caste factor, with exceptions, a senior official explained. But after dealing with the fallout from the rebels in Himachal Pradesh, the party leadership wanted the list to be a statement that could inspire people’s confidence without disrupting the party’s chances in existing social dynamics.

Many of those who faced allegations or instances of sexual harassment or who were surrounded by controversy did not receive tickets. The party leadership also decided not to appoint those who had already reached the “peak of their career”, so senior leaders such as KS Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar were asked to make way for others. As Mr Eshwarappa released a statement on his retirement, Mr Shettar is likely to meet with party leadership and ask for a chance to run again. The party has yet to announce candidates for the town of Shivamogga, from where Eshwarappa’s son requested a ticket, as well as for Shettar’s central headquarters in Hubballi-Dharwad.

Nearly 51 candidates on the BJP’s top slate belong to the politically influential Lingayat community.

The leader quoted above also said the most significant change is that it is a departure from the “policy of adjustment” seen in every election, with the party fielding light leaders against leaders. strong opposition. Last week, former JD(S) Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda remarked that “tactical alliances” between senior BJP and Congress leaders were a regular feature in the state. Senior leaders were also asked to step out of their “comfort zones” to help the party but given the dynamics of the place, drastic changes were avoided, especially in Bangalore.

This time however, the BJP announced the names of Housing Minister V Somanna and Revenue Minister and former Deputy Chief Minister MR Ashok to face Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar of Varuna and Kanakapura. Mr. Somanna and Mr. Ashok will also fight from Chamarajanagar and Padmanabhanagar. Mr. Somanna, who usually fights from Govindaraja Nagar, faces an uphill battle this time.

“It will not only be a test of their leadership, but it will also help to restrict the movement of Congress leaders, at least somewhat,” the BJP leader added. Requests by many leaders to house their sons or family members in another constituency were also not fully accepted and were seen as a major sticking point.

MPs on the first list include Anil Benake from Belagavi North, Yadawad Mahadevappa from Ramdurg, Ramappa Lamani from Gadag, Sanjeeva Matandoor from Puttur, Lalaji Mendon from Kapu, Srinivas Shetty from Kundapura (who recently announced his retirement from politics), NY Gopalakrishna from Kudligi (he resigned from the party), three-time MP Udupi K. Raghupathi Bhat, S Angara from Sullia and Goolihatti Shekar from Hose Durga.

Another leader said the views of veteran party leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa were “enough respected and taken into account”, with his son BY Vijayendra given Shikaripura’s seat to contest, and his aide Thammesh Gowda doing so. from Byatarayanapura despite some disagreements.

Former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi’s influence in Belagavi also went unchallenged as he successfully re-branded his loyalist and incumbent MP Mahesh Kumathalli, scoring over former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi. The party also announced that BS Minister Anand Singh’s son, Siddharth Singh, will compete from his Kampli seat.

“There are political constraints, but we want to make it clear that even though Congress has given tickets to people like Vinay Kulkarni and others who face serious charges, we are moving away from that kind of Congress is trying to cannibalize on anti-incumbents, but they are promoting the status quo in politics,” a third BJP leader said.

Knowing that the party is facing a tough election, the BJP attempted an extensive “Raishumari” (comment rally) on April 1-2, where it reached out to at least 300 former and current board members, sarpanches and zilla chiefs parishad on each seat by asking them in writing for their candidate preferences. BJP Elections Officer for Karnataka Dharmendra Pradhan said 25,000 workers had been consulted. With a format similar to the US presidential primaries, the BJP attempted this exercise on a smaller scale in the Northeast earlier this year. In Karnataka, the party also gathered feedback from at least eight different sources, including RSS listings and in-depth surveys by experts.

Thereafter, rigorous discussions took place between BJP President JP Nadda, National Organization Secretary BL Santhosh, co-leaders K Annamalai and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and General Secretary Arun Singh, at except Mr. Pradhan. The final decisions were made Tuesday at a meeting of those leaders, along with heads of state, with Interior Minister Amit Shah.

Caste matters

On the BJP list, no less than 32 candidates belong to the other backward classes (OBC) and 30 are from the scheduled castes (SC). Nearly 51 candidates on the first list belong to the politically influential Lingayat community, while Congress has so far given tickets to 45 Lingayat candidates. The BJP had 55 Lingayat candidates in 2018, and 40 won, compared to 17 of the 43 Lingayat candidates in Congress. There are about 40 Vokkaligas in the first BJP list.

The list also highlights the BJP’s focus on Scheduled Tribes. As Minister of State B Sriramulu is set to contest from the seat of Bellary Rural, the party has given tickets to 16 candidates from Scheduled Tribes, although there are only 13 seats reserved for the community . As part of an outreach to Scheduled Castes – another major area of ​​focus for the BJP – those familiar with the case said the party would give as many tickets to Dalits as to Congress. This is to address the chances of a consolidation of Scheduled Caste voters in favor of Congress due to the guarantees the party has made. Additionally, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hails from Gulbarga.

Another party official added that BJP also emphasizes OBCs except Lingayats. “We are the only party to give a ticket to a Kuruba in the 18 districts of Mumbai Karnataka. This is because we are confident that the poor will vote for the Prime Minister regardless of their caste,” the official added.