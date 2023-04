Trump calls Xi Jinping a brilliant and handsome man

Donald Trump raved about the looks and intelligence of Chinese leader Xi Jinping in an interview on Fox News.

He said Xi was “top of the line” and there was no one in Hollywood who could play him in a movie.

He also called Xi's translator a "beautiful female interpreter."



Former President Donald Trump raved about Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a Fox News interview, calling him a “brilliant man” and praising his good looks. During a Tuesday night interview, Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked Trump how smart he thought Xi was. Trump replied, “Top of the line.” “President Xi is a brilliant man. If you went all over Hollywood looking for someone to play President Xi, you couldn’t find him. There’s no one like that. The looks, the brains, all that,” Trump said. Aaron Rupar (@aarupar) April 12, 2023 During Tuesday’s interview, the recently indicted ex-president also praised one of Xi’s interpreters for her looks. Trump told Carlson he knew what he was about to say was “very rude and very politically incorrect,” but said it anyway. “A beautiful female performer, she was very beautiful,” Trump said. “She was very professional. She spoke every word for him.” Aaron Rupar (@aarupar) April 12, 2023 Trump did not specify which interpreter of Xi he finds attractive. Xi was seen with the two male And women performers over the years. Tuesday’s interview is one of many times Trump has praised Xi, who was gave an unprecedented third term to the presidency of China in March. At a rally in Pennsylvania in September, he called Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin “fierce” and added that Xi was “smart” to rule China with an “iron fist”. And during a speech at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2020, Trump said he and Xi “love each other,” per policy. Before Trump left office, he was also known to tweet praise about Xi on occasion. In a February 2020 Twitter post amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump praised Xi to be “strong, sharp and powerfully focused” on controlling the virus. Trump also bragged about his “very strong and personal relationship” with Xi in a Tweet from December 2018. Xi, in return, called Trump a “friend” at an economic forum in Russia in 2019, by Reuters. Trump’s interview on Tuesday aired a week after his arrest and indictment in New York. On April 4, in a Manhattan courtroom, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 low-level felony charges of falsifying business records. The charges were filed against him by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office as part of a lengthy investigation into a silent election-eve payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Representatives for Trump and the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC, did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment sent outside of normal business hours.

