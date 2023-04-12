5 arrested for murder of man in Hyderabad





Five people have been arrested for allegedly killing a man at the Imran Talim center in Hyderabad, officials said on Tuesday. “We arrested 5 people in connection with Akash Singh murder case at Imran Talim center in Topkhana. A gun and two magazines bought in Bihar as well as two knives, used in a crime, were recovered from them” , said Kiran Khera, DCP South West. Hyderabad area says.

The defendants were identified as Ambati Kranthi Sagar, Chandra, Imran Khan, Bodi Arvind Yadav and Chettupalli Sailesh. “A total of 13 rounds were purchased from Bihar and four rounds were fired during the assault on the victim, 4 shots were fired of which 2 missed and hit the wall and 2 hit the body of the deceased “, said Khera.

On the evening of April 4, we received information that a person named Akash Singh had been murdered on the spot by the accused Ambati Kranthi Sagar and Chandra. One case was registered under IPC Section 302 at Tappachaburta Police Station, he said. “Last October, the late Akash Singh and his brother attacked the accused and his friends. During the attack, we also registered a case at Tappachabutra Police Station. The problem continued between the two parties. Ambati Kranthi Sagar decided to assassinate the victim and planned to buy the gun Arvind Yadav and Chettupalli Sailesh traveled to Bihar and brought the domestically made gun and 14 rounds,” Khera said.

“According to their plan, April 4, when Ambati Kranthi Sagar and Chandra were present at Kranthi’s residence. In the meantime, Kranthi phoned Imran Khan to arrange a meeting with the late Akash Singh. Imran agreed with Ambati Kranthi Sagar. and later Kranthi and Chandra went to Imran Talim Center, Topkhana on Chandra’s bike. Kranthi was hiding a gun and Chandra had knives and they met Imran on the 2nd floor of the said building,” he said. he says. “Then Imran called the late Akash Singh and asked him to come to his Talim center to compromise with Kranthi Sagar over the previous issues. Accordingly, around 11:55 p.m., the late Akash Singh came to the Talim center with Rahul Sagar. Imran took the deceased from a room on the ground floor of his Talim center.When Imran and the deceased Akash Singh were talking.Kranthi and Chandra were watching from the first floor, both went down to the ground floor and Kranthi fired 4 shots at the deceased Akash Singh with a gun and an actual cartridge fell on the ground at the time of the shot, the deceased fell on the ground.After that, Chandra attacked him with a knife, then Kranthi also attacked the deceased with a coconut knife,” DCP Khera added.

“The defendants are in custody,” he added. (ANI)

