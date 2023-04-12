Politics
No respite in espionage work of Turkish intelligence agency MIT in Greece, secret documents reveal
Abdullah Bozkurt/Stockholm
Turkey’s spy agency, Milli stihbarat Tekilat (MIT), has expanded its clandestine operations into Greek territory while Turkish and Greek diplomats have engaged in what appears to be a thaw in bilateral relations following the earthquakes. devastating land that killed 50,399 people in southern Turkey. provinces.
According to secret documents recently obtained by Nordic Monitor, the Turkish intelligence agency filed a report dated March 2, 2023, just over two weeks after Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited the area of the earthquake to express his country’s solidarity and continued support for rescue and relief. efforts.
The MIT report clarifies that diplomatic gestures and political niceties have not really translated into limiting or restricting MIT’s clandestine work. Rather, the opposite happened when MIT stepped up its espionage and surveillance in Greece.
MIT operates directly under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who handed over the leadership of the agency to his longtime confidant Hakan Fidan, an anti-Western Islamist figure, more than a decade ago.
Report secret details of MIT spy activity in Greece:
MIT_spying_scret_document_in_Greece_March_2023
The report details the spy agency’s work on Greek territory to identify and locate members of the Glen movement, a group that criticizes President Erdogan on a range of issues, from irredentist and aggressive foreign policy to widespread corruption. in government and turkeys. complicity with armed jihadist groups.
It included the names of hundreds of Turkish nationals who had managed to flee to Greece to find refuge after a brutal crackdown by Erdogan’s regime and to escape unjustified imprisonment in Turkey on political grounds.
A review of the report shows that it was shared with the General Directorate of Security (Emniyet), which in turn distributed the information on March 8, 2023 to police departments in several provinces for further intelligence action.
The cover letter, stamped secret and signed by Chief of Police Salih Yldrm at the General Directorate of Security, warned provincial police departments to handle the information with the utmost care. He stressed that information should only be shared when needed and not… with unauthorized people or agencies. He was apparently concerned about the fallout in case the documents were exposed and wanted to make sure no leaks took place.
MIT’s name was also obscured in the report, with the agency identified only by the Roman numeral IV.
The paper trail also shows that MIT had sent another report in December 2022 on its work in Greece and that the March 2023 report was an extension of the previous report. The documents obtained do not provide a full account of all those targeted in Greece. But according to a letter signed by Police Chief Hseyin Ouz Naml to Istanbul Police Department on February 2, 2023, an investigation was carried out on 38 people. just in Istanbul.
Considering that MIT intelligence was shared by Emniyet with police departments in 54 Turkish provinces, the intelligence agency must have spied on hundreds of people in Greece, obtaining their names and locations.
Police report on new investigations of 38 people spied on by MIT. The names, whose population records are listed in Istanbul, have been redacted along with identifying information for security reasons:
Report_profiled_people_in_Greece_Dacted
MIT’s espionage activities in Greece are not limited to splinter groups. The agency also targets strategic Greek assets to uncover security vulnerabilities and aims to map the extent of assistance provided to Greece by its allies, particularly the United States, to strengthen the country’s defenses, especially in the region of Thrace near the land border with Turkey. and on the islands of the Aegean Sea.
Turkey’s president has in the past repeatedly threatened Greece with invasion and said Turkey will act without notice unless Greece behaves, prompting criticism from the United States and the EU. EU.
Spying activity on foreign soil, particularly in Europe and the United States, targeting critics, journalists and activists, has also sparked reactions in a number of countries in recent years. Agents, agents, informants, and assets of MIT have been the subject of criminal investigations in several European countries, resulting in convictions in some cases.
Erdogan has been targeting supporters of the Glen movement, inspired by US-resident Turkish Muslim cleric Fethullah Glen, since corruption probes in December 2013 into Iran sanctions-busting plans incriminated then Prime Minister Erdogan, members of his family and his business and political associates.
Letter from the Istanbul Police Department which reveals the source of the information as MIT, code name with Roman numeral IV:
Istanbul_police_letter_referred_to_MIT_intelligence
Erdogan called the court cases a coup against his government and blamed the movement for launching the investigations. The crackdown on the group intensified further following a failed false flag coup orchestrated by Turkish intelligence in 2016 to criminalize the group.
In Turkey, more than half a million people affiliated with the Glen movement have faced punitive legal action on false terrorism charges since 2014 as part of the Erdogan government’s unprecedented crackdown on journalists, defenders human rights, civil society organizations and others. Many were imprisoned and sentenced to long prison terms.
More than 130,000 civil servants were fired by the government without effective judicial or administrative investigation, including 4,560 judges and prosecutors, and were replaced by pro-Erdogan personnel. Following the massive purge, Turkey’s judicial and law enforcement authorities have become tools in the hands of President Erdogan’s Islamist government to punish critics, opponents and dissenters.
