Prime Minister Modi’s school diploma should not be a national disgrace or a state secret

One of the permanent clichés of my youth was the two options a young man learning critically here would be offered by his ambitious, socially-approval-hungry middle-class parents. The two options, as we know, were to become either an engineer or a doctor.

But even these parents, closed to any other possibility and inflexible to the will of their ward, did not have the audacity or the imagination to ask their children to aim for a entire engineering or entire medical degree. However, Gujarat University has awarded a degree, to the manin Entire Political Science to a certain Narendra Modi, who argues, Actually, the most important office of the government.

PM Modi’s academic credentials made public by Shri @AmitShah : BA from Delhi University and MA from Gujarat University. pic.twitter.com/6A4pzGXLRl — BJP (@BJP4India) May 9, 2016

More than a prefix

There is no subject known as full political science or anything, as anyone with minimal exposure to education would know. But the university has so far refrained from issuing a corrigendum or revision to this case of apparent duplicity. And whenever there was an attempt to seek clarification on the matter, the courts of Gujarat blocked it.

In any modern politics, this should raise not one, but hundreds of eyebrows and it did too, since it was revealed a few years ago. But the problem goes beyond the simple question of a prefix.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently asked whether a democracy is to be considered in good hands if its Prime Minister has shown no education. Kejriwal himself hasn’t done his Indian Institute of Technology degree justice lately, but he can’t be blamed for forging it. And truth be told, governance is an immensely confusing, nervous and formidable job.

Given the kind of authority Modi has bestowed upon himself, it’s very important to ask whether he has any idea of ​​the seriousness of the position he’s installed in, other than the lighter question perhaps of running ( or at least to pretend to) a country of the size, disorder and complexity of India.

Why “pretend”?

Frankly, one can always ask oneself, what is a diploma? Great leaders are another matter, but even the holders of key public positions have not always held degrees. An advanced degree from Yale didn’t stop George W. Bush from going ahead with one of the most phonetic wars (against Iraq) in recent history.

The traffic between education and public service is not that of predictable algorithms, but rather in the realm of cognitive application and incremental learning. So no one was dying to ensure that a qualified Prime Minister took office in 2014, just as no one expected Modi to compete with Manmohan Singh or Jawaharlal Nehru, whether on scholarships institutional or scholarly scale.

So it doesn’t have to be a national disgrace or a state secret.

But if the current Prime Minister hasn’t acquired a particular degree, he should have the nerve to say so, as he has repeatedly peddled his version of the American Dream that he was not born the way, but was climbed the rungs of power. through courage and hard work. So why be pretentious about a degree and, trapped, forge one?

Is it because Modi, who has a knack for radio-guided chatter, wasn’t sure he could appeal to a wider demographic with his kind of upbringing? An article in a Kannada magazine in 1992 indicated that Modis’ colleagues at the venerable RSS knew him as an undergraduate engineer. In the 1990s this must have been Modis’ acceptability subterfuge, while in the 2000s political science may have emerged as a safer bet. There is no certainty that he is one of them. But that doesn’t satisfactorily reveal why he must be fraudulent about his qualification, unless he’s a citizen of a fantasy ride like Everything everywhere all at once.

Situational irony

There are also some ironies of gargantuan proportions in this situation. Modi fervently sold the idea that India is ready to be a knowledge economy. To make this economy work, you need a flexible, skilled and agile workforce. Now, what primary proof does an individual joining a workforce need? A legitimate degree, the reputation of which may vary, but which nevertheless signifies the preparation of the candidate for the position. Everything else comes after. Any candidate who wears their degree certificate with a cheerfully scrolling integer as a prefix in front of their discipline will be summarily rejected. If someone is found to have done this while working, he or she would be fired immediately.

Additionally, Modis’ face hangs, like everywhere else, on giant banners at graduation ceremonies at most public universities. It is another matter that most of these institutions are ready to receive their own degree in full kneeling, but the students are still mostly diligent. It is therefore disconcerting, if not downright far-fetched, that a man with a public record of falsifying his degree is presiding if not in person, certainly in the absence of around a graduation ceremony for young citizens.

The same is true for Modis rambunctious chatter about school exams, whether in books or shows. But instead of it being a matter of shame, the ruler of the nations mocks the institutes of learning; belittles democratic conventions; babbles secret moralizations about his past while urging citizens to bang steel plates during a pandemic; ramblings on the radars; fake TV show hunts; and announces an unfounded demonetization. Like the Modis degree, any scientific or economic logic behind these proclamations is still loose.

An image problem

Modi recently said his critics had outsourced a paid job (superior) to certain foreign actors ruin his image. Besides the comic character of the allegation, one would like to wonder what image it is. He more than likely lied under oath about his degree, and repeatedly.

In India, the vaunted “mother of democracy”, it should have been a constitutional crime. However, no institution in the country has initiated criminal proceedings against him. It seems like all the political science of a banana republic.

Sayandeb Chowdhury is an academic. The opinions published in this article are personal.