Politics
Prime Minister Modi’s school diploma should not be a national disgrace or a state secret
One of the permanent clichés of my youth was the two options a young man learning critically here would be offered by his ambitious, socially-approval-hungry middle-class parents. The two options, as we know, were to become either an engineer or a doctor.
But even these parents, closed to any other possibility and inflexible to the will of their ward, did not have the audacity or the imagination to ask their children to aim for a entire engineering or entire medical degree. However, Gujarat University has awarded a degree, to the manin Entire Political Science to a certain Narendra Modi, who argues, Actually, the most important office of the government.
PM Modi’s academic credentials made public by Shri @AmitShah : BA from Delhi University and MA from Gujarat University. pic.twitter.com/6A4pzGXLRl
— BJP (@BJP4India) May 9, 2016
More than a prefix
There is no subject known as full political science or anything, as anyone with minimal exposure to education would know. But the university has so far refrained from issuing a corrigendum or revision to this case of apparent duplicity. And whenever there was an attempt to seek clarification on the matter, the courts of Gujarat blocked it.
In any modern politics, this should raise not one, but hundreds of eyebrows and it did too, since it was revealed a few years ago. But the problem goes beyond the simple question of a prefix.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently asked whether a democracy is to be considered in good hands if its Prime Minister has shown no education. Kejriwal himself hasn’t done his Indian Institute of Technology degree justice lately, but he can’t be blamed for forging it. And truth be told, governance is an immensely confusing, nervous and formidable job.
PM? ? ? ?
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 31, 2023
Given the kind of authority Modi has bestowed upon himself, it’s very important to ask whether he has any idea of the seriousness of the position he’s installed in, other than the lighter question perhaps of running ( or at least to pretend to) a country of the size, disorder and complexity of India.
Why “pretend”?
Frankly, one can always ask oneself, what is a diploma? Great leaders are another matter, but even the holders of key public positions have not always held degrees. An advanced degree from Yale didn’t stop George W. Bush from going ahead with one of the most phonetic wars (against Iraq) in recent history.
The traffic between education and public service is not that of predictable algorithms, but rather in the realm of cognitive application and incremental learning. So no one was dying to ensure that a qualified Prime Minister took office in 2014, just as no one expected Modi to compete with Manmohan Singh or Jawaharlal Nehru, whether on scholarships institutional or scholarly scale.
So it doesn’t have to be a national disgrace or a state secret.
But if the current Prime Minister hasn’t acquired a particular degree, he should have the nerve to say so, as he has repeatedly peddled his version of the American Dream that he was not born the way, but was climbed the rungs of power. through courage and hard work. So why be pretentious about a degree and, trapped, forge one?
Is it because Modi, who has a knack for radio-guided chatter, wasn’t sure he could appeal to a wider demographic with his kind of upbringing? An article in a Kannada magazine in 1992 indicated that Modis’ colleagues at the venerable RSS knew him as an undergraduate engineer. In the 1990s this must have been Modis’ acceptability subterfuge, while in the 2000s political science may have emerged as a safer bet. There is no certainty that he is one of them. But that doesn’t satisfactorily reveal why he must be fraudulent about his qualification, unless he’s a citizen of a fantasy ride like Everything everywhere all at once.
Situational irony
There are also some ironies of gargantuan proportions in this situation. Modi fervently sold the idea that India is ready to be a knowledge economy. To make this economy work, you need a flexible, skilled and agile workforce. Now, what primary proof does an individual joining a workforce need? A legitimate degree, the reputation of which may vary, but which nevertheless signifies the preparation of the candidate for the position. Everything else comes after. Any candidate who wears their degree certificate with a cheerfully scrolling integer as a prefix in front of their discipline will be summarily rejected. If someone is found to have done this while working, he or she would be fired immediately.
Additionally, Modis’ face hangs, like everywhere else, on giant banners at graduation ceremonies at most public universities. It is another matter that most of these institutions are ready to receive their own degree in full kneeling, but the students are still mostly diligent. It is therefore disconcerting, if not downright far-fetched, that a man with a public record of falsifying his degree is presiding if not in person, certainly in the absence of around a graduation ceremony for young citizens.
The same is true for Modis rambunctious chatter about school exams, whether in books or shows. But instead of it being a matter of shame, the ruler of the nations mocks the institutes of learning; belittles democratic conventions; babbles secret moralizations about his past while urging citizens to bang steel plates during a pandemic; ramblings on the radars; fake TV show hunts; and announces an unfounded demonetization. Like the Modis degree, any scientific or economic logic behind these proclamations is still loose.
An image problem
Modi recently said his critics had outsourced a paid job (superior) to certain foreign actors ruin his image. Besides the comic character of the allegation, one would like to wonder what image it is. He more than likely lied under oath about his degree, and repeatedly.
In India, the vaunted “mother of democracy”, it should have been a constitutional crime. However, no institution in the country has initiated criminal proceedings against him. It seems like all the political science of a banana republic.
Sayandeb Chowdhury is an academic. The opinions published in this article are personal.
|
Sources
2/ https://thewire.in/government/narendra-modi-degree-entire-political-science
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Salukis finish 8th at Brickyard Collegiate
- Burnout rates in Australia’s not-for-profit sector
- 4.4 earthquake hits Lake County
- The new education policy meets the demands of modern and developed India (PM Modi)
- YouTube sets starting price of $249 for NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions
- Local teachers are conducting a Nauru NOC coaching course for the first time
- Cyclone Freddy: When a community stood up for its people
- ‘I’m tired’: Louisville doctor reacts to treating mass shooting victims
- Port Angeles High School’s Robin Hood Parody Premieres This Weekend
- Horrific aftermath of Myanmar junta airstrike that kills 100 in central Sagaing region
- Patients with tick bites advised to see GP if unwell after TBE detected in UK
- Taiwan Air Force mocks Chinese President Xi Jinping with stricken Winnie the Pooh patch