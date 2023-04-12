Taiwan Air Force mocks Chinese President Xi Jinping with stricken Winnie the Pooh patch





Taiwanese citizens are rushing to buy a patch worn by members of its air force that mocks Chinese President Xi Jinping amid escalating tensions between the island and mainland China. The patch shows a Formosan black bear, native to Taiwan, holding the flag of Taiwan while punching Winnie the Pooh, which Chinese dissidents have increasingly used to mock Xi for his supposed resemblance to the fictional teddy bear. The patch bears the word “SCRAMBLE!” bottom, in what appears to be a nod to the Taiwanese air force’s efforts to counter near-daily Chinese military incursions in recent months. An image of a Taiwanese Air Force pilot wearing the patch was posted on social media last week. “Where can we get a patch like this! Guaranteed to be top sellers!” The de facto Taiwan Embassy in the United States responded on Twitter. Chinese censors have increasingly cracked down on images that compare Xi to Winnie the Pooh in recent years. Last month, a horror film starring Winnie the Pooh was dropped in Hong Kong and Macao. In 2018, Disney’s animated film “Christopher Robin”, which includes Winnie the Pooh as a leading character, was denied release in Chinese theaters.





This photo shows patches depicting a Formosan black bear holding a Taiwanese flag hitting Winnie-the-Pooh at a shop in Taoyuan on April 11, 2023. AFP via Getty Images





Other crests depicting a Formosan black bear holding the Taiwan flag and punching Winnie the Pooh are pictured in Taoyuan, Taiwan. Reuters The same year, China cut off access to HBO after host John Oliver criticized Xi for his sensitivity to comparisons. Alec Hsu, the designer of the patch which is going viral in Taiwan, told Reuters he started selling it in his shop last year and recently saw an increase in orders. “I wanted to boost the morale of our troops by designing this patch,” Hsu told the outlet.





A protester wears a Winnie the Pooh and Xi Jinping mask during a protest in Hong Kong, China October 31, 2019. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett





Chinese censors have cracked down on images that compare Xi to Winnie the Pooh in recent years. Getty Images Several dozen Chinese warplanes and warships held military drills around Taiwan over the weekend, prompting the Taiwanese military to put its air force and navy on high alert. It comes after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen traveled to the United States last week to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other lawmakers.

