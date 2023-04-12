Erdogan promises to relieve citizens





In the fight for his re-election, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised many reliefs to citizens. The 69-year-old on Tuesday promised energy subsidies, salary increases and tax cuts at the start of the election campaign for his ruling conservative Islamist party, the AKP, in Ankara. Civil servant salaries and pensions are regularly increased above the level of inflation. Inflation, which rose massively during Erdogan’s tenure and is currently at 50%, will be reduced to single digits. Erdogan did not say how he would like to achieve this. The May 14 elections are seen as a test for Erdogan, who has been in power for 20 years. In addition to massive inflation, Turkey is struggling with high unemployment. After the violent earthquakes in early February, criticism of the government’s crisis management was also voiced. According to the polls, Erdogan must be worried about his re-election. Erdogan has had sweeping powers since introducing a presidential system five years ago. During his appearance in Ankara, he forbade criticizing the system, but indirectly acknowledged shortcomings. The presidential system will be “restored”, he said. Opposition accuses Erdogan of being unrealistic The leader of the centre-left CHP party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is the most promising of the three opponents. The 74-year-old represents a broad opposition alliance from different political camps. Kilicdaroglu recently accused Erdogan of being unrealistic. In an election campaign video, he raised an onion to the camera and said, “It’s on our people’s agenda.” Onions have recently been particularly expensive in Türkiye. If he comes to power, he will democratize the country and secure new investments, Kilicdaroglu promised. The government and the opposition promise to quickly rebuild the earthquake region. More than 50,000 people died in two strong earthquakes on February 6 in southeastern Turkey. Millions of people are homeless. Due to the great destruction, the elections in the affected provinces are taking place under difficult conditions, said the president of the independent observation organization Oy ve tesi (votes and more), Ertim Orkun, of the news agency German. However, he does not share concerns about electoral fraud. “The security of the election is in our hands,” Orkun said. If there are observers at each ballot box to monitor the process, there is no room for fraud. According to the electoral authority, about 100,000 people affected by the earthquake in other provinces have registered to vote. Hundreds of thousands of people left the earthquake region. It is unclear how many will return to their home areas for the May 14 elections. According to official figures, around 60.9 people are eligible to vote in Turkey and around 3.3 million more abroad. Turks living abroad can vote from April 27.

