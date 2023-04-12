PM Modi to launch development projects in Assam





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch development projects, including a AIIMS and three medical colleges built at a cost of around Rs 14,300 crore, during a visit to Assam on Friday. Among other projects, Modi will lay the foundation stone for a bridge across the Brahmaputra River linking Palashbari and Sualkuchi and also launch the beautification exercise of Rang Ghar, Sivasagar, according to a statement. Don’t miss the in-depth and unbiased stories from northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our privacy policy One of the highlights of Modi’s visit will be a mega Bihu dance which will feature over 10,000 performers. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) and launch the “Aapke Dwar Ayushman” campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to eligible recipients. He will attend a program to mark Guwahati High Court Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati. In the evening, according to the statement, Modi will reach Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati, to preside over a public function where he will attend the Bihu program, also lay the foundation stone and devote various development projects to the nation. The operationalization of AIIMS, Guwahati will mark a momentous occasion for the state of Assam and the entire North East region, he said, saying it is a testament to the Modi’s commitment to strengthening health infrastructure across the country. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW The foundation stone of this hospital was also laid by Modi in May 2017. Built at a cost of over Rs 1,120 crore, AIIMS Guwahati is a state-of-the-art hospital with a capacity of 750 beds, including 30 AYUSH beds. This hospital will have an annual capacity of 100 MBBS students and will provide world-class healthcare facilities to the people of the northeast. The three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar were built at a cost of around Rs 615 crore, Rs 600 crore and Rs 535 crore respectively. Each medical school will have an annual capacity of 100 MBBS students, he said. The ceremonial launch of the “Aapke Dwar Ayushman” campaign is a step towards realizing Modi’s vision of reaching out to every beneficiary to ensure 100% saturation of social protection schemes, he said. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW The Prime Minister will distribute Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to three representative beneficiaries, which will be followed by the distribution of approximately 1.1 crore AB-PMJAY cards in all districts of the state . EASTMOJO PREMIUM

Help support honest journalism. The laying of the foundation stone of the Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) is a step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Atmnirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ in health related fields, said he declared. During the program at the high court, Modi will launch an Assam Cop mobile app designed by Assam Police. The app will make it easier to find defendants and vehicles from the Criminal and Criminal Network Tracking System (CCTNS) database and the national VAHAN registry, he said. Read also | Modi to launch projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in Assam: Himanta Like that: As Loading… Related Latest stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eastmojo.com/assam/2023/04/12/pm-modi-to-launch-development-projects-in-assam/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related