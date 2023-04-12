Macron visiting Xi Jinping: No clear announcement

It is irritating to see how Emmanuel Macron woos the Chinese head of state. Coal is used there for heating, here we advocate the installation of heat pumps.

In which of all the worlds do we currently live? I don’t know anymore, and my job is constantly to classify political events. How is it for people whose work has nothing to do with politics and the media, nothing to do with democracy or administration, who just have to come.

Just the heat pump debate: Even before the population can be informed of the pros and cons, the traffic light coalition is playing their cheap soap opera, spreading the word, alarmism and misinformation ensue. Much of the observers of political Berlin jumped on the rivalry between Christian Lindner and Robert Habeck.

Amateur psychologists argued over who was most favored by the Chancellor. After weeks of debate, most citizens will still not know the difference between a heat pump and an air conditioner. What interests them is how they are going to pay for all this. But this fear is too profane for many who report on the subject. you leave it to them Picture, and she correctly mounts the fear regulator.

But I also only partially understand political observers who call for effective climate policy and encouraging measures such as the installation of heat pumps as the right way forward. Your endorsement is just too national for me. Yes, we must act. But faced with the challenge of the climate crisis, such national debates only serve a good conscience.

Going it alone will not solve the global problem

The right exploits the costly measures and mobilizes by asserting that Germany now wants to go it alone to save the planet and that the taxpayer must pay for everything. Populism, yes, but it is taking hold. Of course, each country must implement its own climate policy, but installing heat pumps will not solve the global problem.

The longer we debate in this way, the more citizens save themselves from financial and intellectual overload or simply from exhaustion in the role of victim, the more unstable our democracy becomes. Some parts of the planned measures are too expensive in times of inflation, the anger of the Germans is ventilated by the influx of right-wing parties that take neither the climate crisis nor democracy seriously.

Surely anyone who understands anything of the dimensions of climate catastrophe is saying at this point: if the planet is no longer habitable for humans, no democracy will help either. Could be. But seriously saving the planet would require international alliances, citizens know that too. Where is the serious international agenda, the working global alliance?

In the arms of an autocrat

Unfortunately, autocrats are re-emerging and climate alliances are getting harder and harder. While countries like China want to create a climate protection profile, the facts speak a different language. What world do you wake up to when En Marche Macron suddenly tweets a James Bond-style video of his visit to China on his official Twitter account?

There he walks right into the arms of an authoritarian ruler, talks about a fascination between China and France, and breathlessly, oh, forgive me, politely names China first. It’s one of the great PR perversions in our age of social media that you can convey shady political agendas with softened imagery that works on an emotional level.

Let us recall here that Macron recently passed his pension reform in a less democratic way and that he nevertheless remained in power. Much of the German reporting showed less sympathy for French anger than for Macron’s authoritarian leadership style. So Europe’s security now depends on how close our embrace is with Xi Jinping.

The latter is staged heroically in Macron’s video, as if one of the most powerful countries in Europe had nothing to do to face a post-coronavirus China on an equal footing. How do citizens get home after an eight-hour day of cleaning, caring, or working hard to decipher what is right now?

Eradication of a political position

It is simply a question of the resources needed to make the contradictions visible and to draw meaningful conclusions from them, so that citizens do not feel powerless. How are people supposed to understand the urgency of installing a heat pump when a European leader like Macron takes aim at China, which continues to rely heavily on coal-fired power plants?

All the messages seem to be relative, at the same time they are presented with an absolute character, as if there were no alternative: exit from coal is imperative against we are courting a dictator and not doing anything that seems imperative in us as a condition of economic cooperation. This hollowing out of political posture in favor of economic relations, as Germany has gloriously done with Russia, leads to a kind of nihilism among many citizens.

What does democracy want? Why should you still believe in something in your little world, why should you build something for the community? If you really wanted to save the climate, you would set different conditions on the international stage, right? He will still have to explain why Macron is rolling out the red carpet for a bruised China and why he is stabbing Europe and the USA in the back. But other powerful countries of this Europe must also ask themselves if they only want to be the stirrups of the autocrats.