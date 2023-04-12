Jokowi meets with members of the US Congress at the Jakarta Palace





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo met with five United States Congressmen from the Democratic Party at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, April 12. A number of issues were forwarded to members of congress, including the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), a US trade program that exempts import duties. “The President requests support for the continuation of the GSP in the United States,” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who attended the meeting, said in a press release at the Palace on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. GSP has been granted unilaterally by the United States government to developing countries since 1974. Indonesia first received GSP facilities in 1980. In 2020, the US government, through the US Trade Representative (USTR), made the decision to extend GSP to Indonesia. This was announced a day after President Jokowi met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Thursday, October 28, 2020. Besides the GSP issue, Jokowi stated Indonesia’s commitment to the issue of climate change. “Because it is of interest to the (US Congressional) delegation”, Retno said. To members of the US Congress, the President presented data showing Indonesia’s achievements on the issue of climate change. Forest fires, for example, are said to have decreased by more than 80%. Jokowi also spoke about the importance of the issue of market access as the US talks about cooperation with developing countries like Indonesia. “The president also conveyed Indonesia’s desire to be part of the global supply chain and the US supply chain,” Retno added. Finally, Jokowi confirmed Indonesia’s willingness to cooperate in the field of energy transition, in particular through the Just Energy Transfer Partnership (JETP) agreed at the G20 in Bali. Through this mechanism, 20 billion US dollars have been made available. “Now it is a question of how to spend the money available to implement it in order to support the energy transition,” Jokowi said. Meanwhile, Retno Marsudi said members of the United States Congress were committed to the importance of partnership with Indonesia. They also expressed their appreciation for the G20 Bali and their support for Indonesia as ASEAN 2023 Chair. FAJAR PEBRIANTO Editors Choice: Jokowi says US is emulating Indonesia’s national component-level campaign Click here to get the latest news from Tempo in Google News

