Imran said he would become prime minister if he married Bushra bibi, claims Nikahkhwan – Pakistan





The nikahkhwan, who officiated at the marriage of former prime minister Imran Khan, told the Islamabad District and Sessions Court that according to the head of the PTI, there was a prediction that if he married Bushra bibi , he would become prime minister.

In the illegal marriage case against Imran Khan and Bushra bibi, Mufti Muhammad Saeed Khan, the nikahkhwan, registered his statement with the district court and sessions.

The mufti claimed that Imran contacted him by phone on January 1, 2018, asking him to celebrate his marriage with Bushra bibi.

The PTI chief took him to a house in DHA Lahore where a woman identified herself as Bushra bibis’ sister, Saeed said, and said he asked the woman if Bushra bibis nikah could be celebrated in accordance with Sharia.

He told the court that the woman told him that all the Sharia conditions for the Bushra bibis marriage were met.

On the wife’s assurance, Mufti Saeed celebrated the nikah on January 1, 2018. After marriage, Imran and Bushra Bibi started living together in Islamabad.

Saeed further claimed that Imran Khan contacted him again in February that year asking him to conduct another nikah with Bushra on the pretext that the first time his iddat was not completed.

Mufti Saeed said Imran Khan claimed that Bushra bibi got divorced in November 2017 and after marrying Bushra there was a prediction that he would become prime minister.

Imran Khan himself said the first nikah was illegal, Mufti Saeed claimed.

