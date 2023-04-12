Zelensky writes letter to Prime Minister Modi, asks for humanitarian aid and attends G20 summit





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The said letter was delivered by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar during his meeting with State Minister for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday in New Delhi. The Foreign Ministry confirmed the letter saying Ukraine had requested additional humanitarian supplies, including medicine and medical equipment, as the war dragged on. “In addition to holding discussions on a wide range of bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, she delivered a letter from President Zelenskyy, addressed to Prime Minister Modi,” the MEA statement read. Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of FMs also offered that infrastructure reconstruction in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies, the statement added. It was Dzheppar’s first visit to India since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. It was the highlight of his three-day visit to India and the letter is an attempt to curry favor with the Indian side which is to host the G7 summit later this year. Notably, the letter also sought Zelensky’s participation in the September summit, with the Indian side remaining mum on the matter so far. “I think India is a global player. It really is a ‘Vishwaguru’ of the world. We feel the pain fighting for values. This is about justice…Russia is questioning the existence even from my country, our 1,500-year history, Ukraine has never attacked any country,” Dzheppar said. Lekhi also took to her Twitter account to post about the visit saying, “Nice to meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Dy FM Emine Dzheppar. Exchange of views on bilateral and global issues of mutual concern. Cultural ties and women’s empowerment also figured in the discussion.Ukraine was assured of increased humanitarian assistance. No time for War- PM @Narendra Modi Glad to meet Ukrainian First Dy FM @EmineJeppar. Exchange of views on bilateral and global issues of common interest. Cultural ties and the empowerment of women also figured in the discussion. Ukraine has been assured of increased humanitarian assistance. pic.twitter.com/YmzQ6o7LbG Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) April 11, 2023 Since the war broke out, Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly spoken with Zelensky as well as with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reiterating that this is not “the era of war”. Last year, in December, Zelensky phoned Modi and congratulated India on the G20 presidency. “I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 Presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the formula for peace and now I am counting on the participation of the India to its implementation. I also thanked the humanitarian aid and support in the UN.” tweeted Zelensky at the time. The Indian government released an official statement expressing that the two leaders discussed opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has asked the Ukrainian authorities to facilitate arrangements for the continued education of Indian students who were due to return from Ukraine. (With agency contributions)

