Taiwanese rush to buy anti-Xi Jinping badge featuring Winnie the Pooh amid rising tensions





Amid growing tensions between Taiwan and China, people are rushing to buy anti-Xi Jinping badges. What makes these badges interesting is the fact that they don’t have the face of the Chinese president, but they have the face of the famous cartoon character Winnie the Pooh. According to Sky News, the badges are also worn by Taiwan Air Force pilots. The fun Anti-Xi badge features the popular cartoon character getting hit by a Formosan black bear. The Winnie the Pooh cartoon was banned in China in 2015 after people started claiming the cartoon character looked like the Chinese president. Where can we get a patch like this? Guaranteed to be bestsellers!, the Taiwanese Mission to the United States tweeted sharing a photo of a Taiwanese air force pilot wearing the funny badge. The badge depicting the cartoon has now become a symbol of the islands’ resistance against Chinese aggression. The Asian giant has begun to increase its assertion in the country since former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island region last year. The badges made headlines after China began its three-day military exercises around the islands. Taiwanese forces regularly detect dozens of Chinese planes trying to infiltrate the region. Where can we get a patch like this! Guaranteed to be top sellers! https://t.co/SA35c7529z Taiwan in the United States (@TECRO_USA) April 9, 2023 The history of the badge According to Sky News, the badge which shows a Formosan black bear holding the Taiwan flag and punching Winnie the Pooh was designed by Alec Hsu. The badge includes the slogan Scramble! which is based on what the pilots had to counter the Chinese forces. The Formosa black bear is considered a symbol of Taiwanese identity and also represents the ancient island region, Formosa. According to Sky News, the creator of the badge has been selling it to stores since last year. However, Hsu said he has witnessed a spike in orders lately. “I wanted to boost the morale of our troops by designing this patch,” Hsu claimed. With its growing popularity, the badge has gathered many fans, including the de facto Taiwan Embassy in the United States. Due to the cartoon characters’ resemblance to the Chinese president, Chinese censors have long targeted the depiction of Winne the Pooh in mainstream Chinese media.

