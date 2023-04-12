Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi celebrated their Nikah during his Iddat: Mufti Saeed





PTI leader Imran Khan after his third marriage to Bushra Bibi. Twitter/@AwnChaudry

ISLAMABAD: Mufti Saeed Khan, who celebrated the Nikah of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), President Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, said the couple got married during the latter’s Iddat at the time where a woman isolates herself after the death of her husband or divorces her.

The cleric’s remark came during the proceedings of the former prime minister’s allegedly un-Islamic Nikah-related case with Bushra Riaz Wattoo, popularly known as Bushra Bibi.

The former prime minister married Bushra, his third wife, in February 2018.

Khan’s friend Zulfi Bukhari and former party leader Awn Chaudhry said the Nikah was celebrated by Mufti Saeed in Lahore. They both also witnessed the Nikah of Khan.

Today, Mufti Saeed appeared in a local court in Islamabad with his lawyer to record his statement.

“Imran Khan contacted me by phone in January 2018. At that time, I had good ties with Imran Khan and was a member of his central committee.

“Imran Khan asked me to celebrate his nikkah with Bushra Bibi,” Mufti Saeed told the court.

He added that a woman accompanying Bushra Bibi introduced herself as his sister.

“I asked him [the woman] if the Nikah of Bushra Bibi can be [solemnised] according to sharia,” Mufti Said said, adding that the woman had told him that all the requirements for marriage under sharia were met.

He further stated that he celebrated Khan’s Nikah with Bushra Bibi on January 1, 2018 on the wife’s assurance.

“Then the former prime minister contacted me again in February 2018 and asked me to celebrate his Nikah with Bushra Bibi again as the first time it was against Sharia,” Mufti Saeed told court .

He said that the first time the Nikah was celebrated, the Iddat of Bushra Bibi was not over. He quoted Khan as saying Bushra Bibi divorced in November 2017 and there was a “prediction” that the PTI chairman would become Pakistan’s prime minister if he married Bushra Bibi.

Mufti Saeed added that the first Nikah was illegal, which was celebrated based on the “prediction”.

Imran Khan’s Nikah with Bushra Bibi celebrated twice

Mufti Saeed had also made this claim on January 24 during the Geo News program “Jirga”.

It had been reported that the former prime minister’s third Nikah took place on January 1, 2018. However, the party denied the report at that time.

News of the former prime minister’s third Nikah was first reported by a senior correspondent for The News, Umar Cheema, who said the Nikah was first held on January 1, 2018. However, the party had denied the report at that time.

Cheema had reported that Khan had married Bushra while she was observing Iddat. In his report, the reporter said that to hide the fact about Bushra’s Iddat, photos were released on February 18, 2018.

He further claimed that Khan asked Mufti Saeed not to make any statements to the media at that time to hide his lie, adding that Khan told Mufti Saeed to uphold the integrity of the PTI leaders under all conditions. .

To this, the latter replied that the former Prime Minister should not prevent him from making a statement because he has agreed to keep it a secret.

Cheema added that Mufti Saeed had expressed reservations with people close to him and said if he told the truth it would lead to a problem and he could not let anyone know that he blindly trusted Khan. and Bushra Bibi regarding the Iddat period.

He also said he was kept in the dark about it.

According to Maneka family sources, Bushra’s former in-laws, the divorce took place on November 14, 2017, which was confirmed by Bushra’s friend, Farah Jabeen, and the Iddat was completed on November 14. FEBRUARY.

