Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi during his ‘Iddat’





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. Image Courtesy: Twitter

Islamabad: Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), married Bushra Bibi – his third wife – during his ‘Iddat’ period, although he knows everything, Mufti Saeed, who celebrated the couple’s Nikah, Reuters claimed.

“Iddat” is when a woman isolates herself after her husband’s death or divorce.

The cleric made the statement during the proceedings of a case related to Imran Khan’s alleged “un-Islamic nikah” with Bushra Riaz Wattoo better known as Bushra Bibi, Geo News reported.

The couple married in February 2018.

Zulfi Bukhari, a friend of Imran Khan, and former PTI leader Awn Chaudhry had earlier said that the Nikah was celebrated by Mufti Saeed in Lahore, when they were both witnesses.

“Imran Khan contacted me by phone in January 2018. At that time, I had good ties with Imran Khan and was a member of his central committee… Imran Khan asked me to celebrate his nikkah with Bushra Bibi,” Mufti Saeed said during his appearance. in a local court in Islamabad with his lawyer to record his statement.

He further claimed that a woman accompanying Bushra Bibi introduced herself as his sister. “I asked her (the wife) if the Nikah of Bushra Bibi can be (selenized) according to Shariah,” Mufti Saeed said.

Mufti Saeed said the woman, who was accompanying Bushra Bibi, told him that all Sharia requirements for marriage were met and that he celebrated Khan’s Nikah with Bushra Bibi on January 1, 2018 on woman’s insurance, Geo News reported.

“Then the former Prime Minister contacted me again in February 2018 and asked me to celebrate his Nikah with Bushra Bibi again as the first time it was against Sharia,” Mufti Saeed claimed.

Quoting Imran Khan, the cleric said Bushra Bibi divorced in November 2017 and there was a “prediction” that Khan would become prime minister if he married her. He added that the first Nikah was illegal, which was celebrated based on the “prediction”.

Before Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan was married to Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan.

(With agency contributions)

Read all latest news, trending news, cricket news, bollywood news, india news and entertainment news here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/imran-khan-married-bushra-bibi-during-her-iddat-12445252.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related