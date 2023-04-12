Lula rehearses Bolsonaro and strikes a deal with Xi Jinping’s state television

An agreement also exists with private broadcasters, such as “Band”; Chinese, Brazilians agree to exchange logistics support and content

The President’s Government Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) strike a deal with CMG (China Media Group) during a visit to the Asian country. the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) also signed an agreement in 2019 with the public communications conglomerate, controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, to exchange content.

The CDESS (Sustainable Economic and Social Council) is in charge of the negotiations, the so-called “Council”, which was recreated by Lula and has not yet had its 1st meeting nor the list of participants published. The 1st meeting should be an event for the reopening of the group on May 4, with the presence of the President of the Republic.

“The memorandum signed between Brazil and China Media Group (CMG) aims to establish a series of partnerships, such as: cooperation in content; collaboration in technological innovation in economic and social development; organizing and covering eventswrites the SRI (Secretary for Institutional Relations) in a note to the Poder360.

The agreement signed by Bolsonaro and Xi Jinping in 2019 and sealed during the Chinese president’s visit to Brazil in November of the same year. The memorandum of cooperation was between the then Ministry of Citizenship, headed by Osmar Terra, and the CMG.

The idea at the time was to promote cultural and audiovisual exchanges (cinema and television). Under the terms of the agreement, there was provision for the exchange of films and television programs and the promotion of Brazilian film festivals in China and Chinese film festivals in Brazil, for the reciprocal distribution of films.

It was also planned to start conversations on the possible possibility of creating a pay-TV channel dedicated exclusively to Chinese-Brazilian programs and films.

Also in 2019, private companies entered into similar agreements with the Chinese, such as BandFor example.

The terms resemble what should be signed by Lula. SRI of the PT mentions that there will be cooperation in terms of content, technology, organization and coverage of events.

Asked about the exact nature of the cooperation with the CMG, the secretariat commanded by Alexandre Padilha declared that he could not give more details on the agreement.

Despite this, the Brazilian government declares its interest in concluding other treaties such as the one concluded with the Chinese: “Agreements of the same nature are being negotiated by SRI with Portugal and Spain, and there is interest in extending them to other countries of the European Union, the United States and Canada”.

According to the SRI, the Council “analyzes a series of partnerships and agreements with countries, focusing on digital inclusion, innovation, sustainable development and the environment”.

Read SRI’s full note:

“The Secretariat for Institutional Relations (SRI) of the Presidency of the Republic, through the Sustainable Economic and Social Council (CDESS), a collegiate body that brings together President Lula with various sectors of society, analyzes a series of partnerships and agreements with countries, emphasizing digital inclusion, innovation, sustainable development and the environment.

“The memorandum signed between Brazil and China Media Group (CMG) aims to establish a series of partnerships, such as: cooperation in content; collaboration in technological innovation in economic and social development; organization and coverage of events.

“Agreements of the same nature are being negotiated by the SRI with Portugal and Spain, and there is interest in extending them to other countries of the European Union, the United States and Canada.”

LULA VAI CHINA

The agreement will be signed during the 4 visit of Lula China. In all, 7 Brazilian presidents have already visited the country since the beginning of diplomatic relations between the 2 countries.

The departure from the PT was originally scheduled for March 26, 2023, but was postponed on medical advice.

Lula was diagnosed with mild pneumonia and, although his doctors said he was in good health, he would still transmit the influenza A virus on the days he traveled to China.

Lula will have public engagements in China throughout his stay. The Brazilian president is expected to visit Beijing, the country’s capital, and Shanghai. The meeting with Xi Jinping will take place on April 14.

The Brazilian government had listed a series of agreements to be discussed with the Chinese government. Planalto is working with the hope of concluding at least 20 agreements in several areas.

Beijing praises Lula

the chinese newspaper world times published an editorial on Wednesday (April 12, 2023) by Chinese time zone stating that the international community has high expectations for China and Brazil to work together to promote peace in Ukraine. The vehicle ordered by the Chinese Communist Party and represents one of voices, in English, on the thoughts of the president Xi Jinping.

The PT visit made headlines with the caption: “Brazilian Lula will be the highly anticipated star of his visit to China“. Come on ntegra (3 MB). O China Daily also underlined the arrival of the Brazilian president: “Lula’s visit expected to strengthen Sino-Brazilian ties“. Leia a ntegra (3 MB).

The editorial recalled the proposal that Lula had made to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, regarding create a group of countries to negotiate the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine. At the time, according to Timewould have asked Lula “respect for China’s leading role in ensuring world peace and mediating international conflicts”.

The editorial of Timeeven calls Lula”chinese old friend“.

Elsewhere in the text, the Chinese state-run newspaper criticized the media for discussing Lula’s strategy to turn Brazil into “a major global playerand an economic powerhouse in Latin America, concentrate opinions in an inclination towards China and the United States.

O Time claims to have discussedextremely disrespectful towards Brazil and full of hegemonic attitudes“. The newspaper added that “China is also a victim of hegemonism and never points the finger at Brazil’s internal and external affairs. Moreover, we believe that the Brazilians themselves know best where their interests lie.“.

Learn more: