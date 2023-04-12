Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi chairs a meeting to discuss the progress of ASN’s residential development at IKN





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chaired a limited meeting (Ratas) regarding the progress of housing development of the Civil State Apparatus (ASN) in the capital of the archipelago (IKN), Wednesday (12/ 3/2023), at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. During the meeting, the President decided that 70% of the ASN, TNI and Polri residences in the Central Government Area (KIPP) are state-owned official residences which are not for sale. This is also in accordance with Presidential Regulation 63 (year 2022), the objective is that the ASN and the defense and security officers who work there are always up to date. It won’t, KIPP is a town where retirees live and new ASNs don’t live far away, so it will still be close to the workplace, IKN Authority Deputy Chief Dhony Rahajoe said in a statement. press after attending the meeting. Meanwhile, the remaining 30% of housing, Dhony continued, could be owned by ASN, TNI and Polri. [Sebanyak] The 30% may belong to the ASN or to defense and security or to the general public. We have arranged that and will start opening later once the infrastructure is ready, with proper infrastructure, what residents need to live includes schools, he said. Meanwhile, Minister of National Development Planning (PPN)/Head of National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) Suharso Monoarfa revealed that accommodation for ASN, TNI and Polri at IKN does not only come in the shape of vertical houses but also of adjoining houses. For the ASN, a house is not only a vertical house, in this case an apartment, but also a house on the ground. And this landed house can, again, I mean, be owned. Similarly, apartments can be owned, only 70% of the position will remain in state ownership and 30% will be offered to ASN and TNI-Polri, Suharso said. Suharso said that the construction of the ASN, TNI and Polri residences took place in accordance with the planning stages and the Environment and Buildings Management Plan (RTBL). With RTBL, it makes development easier, so agrarian developmentit already exists and guidelines will be published soon detail plan who is the authority of the Authority [IKN]he said. Moreover, the head of Bappenas revealed that the number of state apparatuses that will occupy the IKN reaches 16,990 people. Previously, it was decided that last January, 16,990 people would be transferred, of which 11,200 ASNs and 5,700 were from TNI and Polri. And about 1,600 Polri, the remaining 3,000 are TNIs, Suharso said. (IDF/TGH/UN)

