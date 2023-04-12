Macron ‘kisses’ Xi Jinping’s ‘ass’, Donald Trump says after remark on Taiwan | Show





In his first mainstream media appearance since his indictment in New York, Donald Trump said French President Emmanuel Macron was in China to “kiss” Xi Jinping’s “ass”.

Former US President Donald Trump said French President Emmanuel Macron was in China to “kiss” Xi Jinping’s “ass”.

By India Today World Desk: French President Emmanuel Macron was in China to meet Xi Jinping and “kiss his ass”, Donald Trump said during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday. In the interview, which was his first mainstream media appearance since his indictment in New YorkTrump said, “Macron, who is a friend of mine, is done with China, fucking his ass. Okay, China! I said, ‘France is going to China now.’ “ Trump criticizes Macron for giving China the green light to invade Taiwan: “Macron, who is a friend of mine, is done with the kiss of China [Xi Jinping’s] ass in China.” pic.twitter.com/mddP4bYHZ4

Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 12, 2023 Trump’s remark came after Macron sparked controversy with his remark on Taiwan after his state visit to China last week. Speaking to the media, Macron warned European countries against dragging on a crisis over Taiwan driven by “American pace and China’s overreaction”. READ ALSO | Taiwan official invokes France’s founding ideals after Macron’s ‘puzzling’ speech The French president also called on the European Union to reduce its dependence on the United States and to become a “third pole” in world affairs with Washington and Beijing. Macron’s remark came as China has conducted military exercises around Taiwan after President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a trip to the United States, where she met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy. China had warned Tsai Ing-Wen against meeting with McCarthy. Speaking on China-Taiwanese relations, Macron said: “The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans have to become followers on this subject and take inspiration from the American agenda and an overreaction from China.” . The White House tried to play down Macron’s remarks, with spokesman John Kirby saying the Biden administration remains “comfortable and confident in the tremendous bilateral relationship we have with France.” READ ALSO | Emmanuel Macron says he is “counting” on Xi Jinping to “bring Russia to its senses” Edited by: chingkheinganbi mayengbam Posted on: April 12, 2023

