Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s excavations at Ashok Gehlot during the launch of the Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat train





PM Modi called Ashok Gehlot a friend and praised him while launching Vande Bharat (File) Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a friend and praised him for attending the launch event of the state’s first Vande Bharat Express despite ongoing political crises in his party of Congress. The Prime Minister was addressing the launching ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express via video conference. At the end of his address, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the demands made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as well as the ongoing political struggle in Congress. “I express my special gratitude to Gehlot ji as he is going through many political crises these days, but despite this, he has devoted time to development work and participated in a railway program. I welcome him” , Prime Minister Modi said, referring to the latest act of rebellion by the chief minister’s rival, Sachin Pilot. Vande Bharat launch function was organized at Jaipur Junction Station. He was attended by Minister of Railways Ashwinin Vaishnaw, Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra and others. Referring to the Minister of Railways and Chairman of the Board of Railways both being from Rajasthan, the Prime Minister said, “And I mean Gehlot ji you have laddoos in both hands…Minister of Railways is from Rajasthan and the Chairman of the Board of Railways is also from Rajasthan. “The work that should have been done immediately after independence has not been done until now…but you have so much faith in me that you have put that work before me today. It is your conviction that your faith is the strength of my friendship. I thank you for the trust you have in friendship,” Prime Minister Modi added. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

