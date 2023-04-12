Jerk! Jokowi needs 640,000 tons, Bulog’s rice stock is just that





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government has instructed Perum Bulog to import 2 million tons of rice by the end of 2023, to support government rice reserves (CBP). Up to 500,000 tons of them are expected to enter before Eid 2023. The National Food Agency (Bapanas) Food Availability and Stabilization Assistant, I Gusti Ketut Astawa, said that CBP still needs to be improved in terms of prognosis. He said as of April 11, 2023, only 292,045 tons of CBP were available. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content With this stock situation, the government needs about 640 thousand tons of rice to be distributed as food aid ordered by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The food aid comes in the form of 10 kg of rice to 21.353 million beneficiary families (KPM) 3 times from the end of March to May 2023. “Thus, about 640,000 tons of rice is needed for social assistance. Bulog has also been ordered by Badanas to stabilize prices, where the average per month is almost 150,000 tons for SPHP,” said Ketut in a virtual chat, Wednesday (4/12/2023). “In 3 months, Bulog needs 640,000 tons for social assistance, plus a monthly SPHP of 150,000 tons, so Bulog’s needs from March to June are almost 900,000 tons,” he said. -he explains. Not to mention, Ketut continued, that the president plans to expand the distribution of rice aid. However, discussions on this issue are still being discussed by the government. On the other hand, Bulog’s senior manager, Budi Waseso (Buwas), revealed that his party had just secured a supply contract and could not confirm its arrival in Indonesia. Ketut said the government had made various efforts to stimulate the addition of CBP, one of which was to absorb grain from farmers by raising the government purchase price. “Adjustment of HPP (Government Procurement Price) price from Rp 4,200 per kg to Rp 5,000 per kg,” he said. Then, he continues, to fill Bulog’s reserves, his party had invited millers. However, in this joint agreement, the millers could fill only 60,000 tons of Bulog warehouses at a purchase price of Rp 9,950 per kg. “This is the condition that Bulog faces in particular to fulfill the mandate of the president, which must be executed in March-May, approximately 120,000 tons, so the government cannot wait for the supplies to be fulfilled by the mills,” he said. Because not everything can be satisfied from within the country, the government has reopened the tap for importing rice. For information, Bulog is currently pocketing a contract for 500,000 tons of rice with 4 importing countries, namely Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and India. Of the four countries, the senior manager of Perum Bulog, Budi Waseso, checked the quality of the rice. He admitted that his party had held the lab results of the rice. “Already (agreed and checked the lab). It’s okay. I already have the results from the lab. It means the quality must be like that, tomorrow if they don’t come like that, I will complain “, he explained. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Rice import signal is getting stronger, Zulhas men say (dce)



