China must step up ‘real combat’ training: Xi Jinping





Chinese President Xi Jinping.

New Delhi: Days after Beijing launched the military exercises in response to a visit last week by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on the country’s armed forces to “strengthen military training geared towards real combat”. Xi made the comments during a naval inspection trip on Tuesday, the state broadcaster reported. CCTV reported. Xi told the PLA Southern Theater Command Navy that the military should “resolutely defend China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime interests, and strive to safeguard overall peripheral stability, CCTV reported. Tensions are high in the region after Beijing’s show of force, which considers Taiwan its territory. Referring to China’s military exercises and rhetoric, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu warned on Tuesday that they (Beijing) appeared to be trying to prepare to launch a war against Taiwan. Look at the military exercises, and also their rhetoric, they seem to be trying to prepare to start a war against Taiwan, Wu said in an interview withCNN. The Taiwanese government sees the Chinese military threat as something that cannot be accepted and we condemn it, he added. Wu expressed confidence in Taiwan’s preparedness when asked if Taiwan had any idea of ​​the timing of a possible Chinese military attack, given US intelligence assessments that Xi ordered his military to be ready by 2027. Chinese leaders will think twice before deciding to use force against Taiwan. And it doesn’t matter if it’s 2025 or 2027 or even beyond, Taiwan just needs to prepare, he said. With contributions from agencies Read all Latest news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

