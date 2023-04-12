A nation in crisis. Imran Khan is from a Pashtun family | by Yasmeen Naseer | April 2023





Imran Khan hails from a Pashtun family of cricketers and went on to a successful cricketing career with the Pakistan national team from 1971 to 1992. After his retirement from cricket, he immersed himself in politics and founded a political party called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 1996. His campaigns focused on a number of systemic issues including corruption, social welfare and education, and ultimately led to his election to office Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018.

However, Khan’s term was cut short in 2022 when he was forced to resign by a vote of no confidence, and it is to this event that the current chaotic situation in Pakistan can be attributed. Opposing political parties are currently doing everything in their power to try to ensure that Khan is also not allowed to contest the next elections.

According to Khan, 85 baseless cases ranging from corruption allegations to terrorism have been filed against him in various courts across the country. His opponents alleged that he received gifts from foreign countries, during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, which he sold but did not disclose to the electoral commission. His controversial remarks in earlier speeches about political opponents and judges now also form the basis of terrorism allegations.

Khan argues that the charges against him are ruthless attempts by the PML-N government to prevent him from contesting elections due later this year. Whole sections of his supporters are protesting against the accusations against him, while the PTI has threatened to launch new mass demonstrations in case Imran Khan is arrested. This could be extremely damaging to Pakistan’s already struggling economy.

Amid the turmoil, heated rallies and the sting of tear gas, Pakistan’s political landscape is tense. Imran Khan fears his life is in danger and his concern is not unfounded. A recent assassination attempt left him with multiple gunshot wounds and in a wheelchair for several months. Hundreds of his party’s supporters have also reportedly been victims of police brutality, while more than 100 of his associates have been detained without a warrant, according to Khan’s spokesman Raoof Hasan, who described harrowing scenes of abductions and nocturnal abductions. As Khan confronts this brutal state terror attack, he condemns the actions of the current government as fascism at unprecedented levels.

In addition to Khan’s safety, his political career is also at stake. If convicted of any of the charges against him, he will be barred from running for office. Since a vote of no confidence in parliament cut his term short in April 2022, he has consistently demanded new elections and the dissolution of assemblies in two regions where his party, the PTi, held power, and support unwavering he receives is evident in his parties. success in by-elections across the country.

In a brazen show of defiance however, the current government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, brother of a former prime minister, has refused to hold elections despite a Supreme Court order. As the political storm intensifies, analysts predict Khan will emerge as the most popular candidate in elections this fall, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown in Pakistan’s already turbulent political arena.

In the midst of these political battles, the difficulties of Pakistani citizens are growing. According to new data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the cost of living is skyrocketing and families are being forced to make tough decisions amid soaring food, drink and transport prices. Pakistan’s year-on-year inflation rate rose to 35.4% in March 2023 from 31.5% in February 2023, while liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at just 10.12 billion of dollars.

Pakistan’s trade imbalances can be attributed to its reliance on the massive import of fuel and the export of low value-added goods such as textiles. Corruption also continues to plague the country, as demonstrated by Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, which ranked Pakistan 140th out of 180 countries in 2022, with a paltry score of 27 out of 100.

Economist Hafiz Pasha predicts that unemployment will climb to 10%, leaving around 8 million people out of work by the end of the current fiscal year in June, a situation only made worse by the unemployment rate. high interest of 20% from central banks, which effectively stifled business and consumer borrowing. The rise in interest rates was implemented as a countermeasure against inflation.

Pakistan’s total public debt has soared to $270 billion and represents around 78% of the country’s GDP. $30 billion of that debt is owed to China, Pakistan’s biggest bilateral creditor, while another $1.1 billion is owed for power purchases from Chinese companies. The IMF’s $1.1 billion bailout, part of a $6.5 billion plan approved in 2019, has been stalled since November 2022 as the IMF demands improved tax collection and a reduction in energy subsidies, in exchange for the money. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, however, is reluctant to adopt such measures; he fears they will disturb the public and jeopardize his chances in the next election.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar admits Pakistan is now heavily dependent on its allies to meet bilateral commitments and finance this year’s balance of payments deficit. However, allies, including countries on the Arabian Peninsula, are increasingly reluctant to extend new loans to Pakistan without attaching conditions demanding tangible results that Pakistan will eventually be able to repay its loans.

The situation remains dire as Pakistan grapples with what could only be described as a civil war, in addition to multiple political and economic challenges. The future of nations therefore appears uncertain.

