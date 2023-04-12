Sunak has already delivered more than Boris





Boris Johnson’s political career has already been the subject of at least three docu-dramas. It’s quite a feat for any politician and serves to illustrate how playwright- and audience-friendly the former Prime Minister’s antics are. But close observers of Johnson’s career are not yet convinced that the melodrama is over; they have reason to believe that a final (or possibly penultimate) installment could yet be ordered, one that depicts his unlikely (but in some ways inevitable) return to Downing Street in order to save his party from annihilation election and his country from the horrors of a Labor government. It would certainly play on the view that the former and future Prime Minister has of himself; after all, didn’t his hero, Winston Churchill, yo-yo in and out of government, returning to the highest office even after the most humiliating and unexpected rejection from the British people? In Johnson’s case, that rejection wasn’t even from the electorate; it was infidel colleagues in the Conservative Parliamentary Party who wielded the knife in an apt reimagining of the Ides of March in 44 BC. Julius Caesar made no triumphant return after that, but then he lacked the political savvy of Boris Johnson. With his penultimate successor, Rishi Sunak, struggling to close Labor’s 20-point polling advantage, the stage or so the narrative could be set: in the face of electoral oblivion, what would Tory MPs do, even those who unconvinced of Johnson’s political abilities, lose by welcoming him back to the leadership of their party? Such an event, even if it did not lead to a Labor defeat, would be, according to its supporters, at the very least, a disruptive, fireworks display launched in the farmyard. Chaos, after all, often has very unintended consequences, and many Tories, parliamentarians and MPs alike would settle for that as an alternative to a 1997 revival. But now Rishi Sunak is gone and ruined everything, or at least made this colorful scenario less likely. He’s a far cry from the hate figure Johnson and even Liz Truss were, even to party naysayers. The haphazard hyperbole so often directed at Johnson has not been unleashed on the current prime minister, with critics resorting to traditional (and historically ineffective) criticism of his personal wealth. While Sunak doesn’t excite or inspire his party base in the way Johnson does, he also doesn’t invoke the phlegm-speckled rantings of your average voter, and in a tight electoral contest that could have importance. But will it be a close contest? The polls still seem to be against the Conservatives, but there is no doubt that as local elections approach next months, that 20-point deficit is getting dangerously close to the single digits. Labor is rightly nervous for fear that this trend will continue, which could be the reason for the ruling to order parties to attack the dogs against Sunak and his family. The electoral value of such tactics remains to be demonstrated.

