Connect with us

Politics

Ukrainian President Zelensky writes to Prime Minister Modi and asks for more humanitarian aid

Ukrainian President Zelensky writes to Prime Minister Modi and asks for more humanitarian aid

 


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting additional humanitarian supplies, including medical equipment and medicine, according to a letter delivered by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova to MoS Meenakshi Lekhi during her first three-day visit to India.

The Ukrainian Minister visited Meenakshi Lekhi and discussed bilateral and international issues of common interest.

It is pertinent to mention that this was the first official visit of the Ukrainian minister to India since the outbreak of the war with Russia last year. Last December, Zelensky had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Modi and thanked him for his humanitarian support.

During the call, the two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi even strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and suggested to him that both sides return to diplomacy.

Prime Minister Modi held telephone conversations with the Ukrainian President and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the resolution of the conflict.

The prime minister had even told Putin that now was not the time for war, with food, fertilizer and fuel security being among the world’s top concerns right now.

“I know today’s era is not an era of war, and I told you about it on the phone,” Modi told Putin on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan.

In response to the remarks, Putin reportedly told Prime Minister Modi that he was aware of India’s “concerns” over the war in Ukraine. I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine and I know your concerns. We want this all to end as soon as possible.”

India has been reluctant to explicitly condemn Russia for the invasion, which sent the price of oil and other commodities skyrocketing.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/ukraine-president-zelensky-writes-to-pm-modi-seeks-more-humanitarian-aid-11681275319259.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: