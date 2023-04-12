Ukrainian President Zelensky writes to Prime Minister Modi and asks for more humanitarian aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting additional humanitarian supplies, including medical equipment and medicine, according to a letter delivered by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova to MoS Meenakshi Lekhi during her first three-day visit to India.

The Ukrainian Minister visited Meenakshi Lekhi and discussed bilateral and international issues of common interest.

It is pertinent to mention that this was the first official visit of the Ukrainian minister to India since the outbreak of the war with Russia last year. Last December, Zelensky had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Modi and thanked him for his humanitarian support.

During the call, the two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi even strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and suggested to him that both sides return to diplomacy.

Prime Minister Modi held telephone conversations with the Ukrainian President and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the resolution of the conflict.

The prime minister had even told Putin that now was not the time for war, with food, fertilizer and fuel security being among the world’s top concerns right now.

“I know today’s era is not an era of war, and I told you about it on the phone,” Modi told Putin on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan.

In response to the remarks, Putin reportedly told Prime Minister Modi that he was aware of India’s “concerns” over the war in Ukraine. I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine and I know your concerns. We want this all to end as soon as possible.”

India has been reluctant to explicitly condemn Russia for the invasion, which sent the price of oil and other commodities skyrocketing.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Topics