LHC to hear Imran’s plea against ECP after Eid





LAHORE:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has adjourned the hearing of a plea by the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, against the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to strip him of the presidency of his party following his disqualification in the Toshakhana dismissal.

The plea will not be heard after Eidul Fitr. The largest LHC bench headed by Judge Shahid Bilal Hassan has issued the order.

As the proceedings began today, the lawyer for the head of the PTI, Ali Zafar, told the court that he was ready to present his case. The ECP lawyer argued that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already set a similar pending petition for April 19.

The ECP lawyer further objected to not making the President of the National Assembly a defendant in the case.

To this, the bench member, Judge Shahik Karim, observed that there was no need to make the speaker a respondent. The bench also pointed out that the list would be changed after the Eid holidays and that one of the judges from the current bench might not be part of the bench.

ECP warns PTI leaders against issuing arrest warrants

Previous procedure before the single seat

In January, the LHC Single Bench headed by Judge Jawad Hassan barred the ECP from removing Imran from the PTI chair, in line with the verdict in the Toshakhana case. The court issued the guidelines after accepting the former prime minister’s motion against the ECP opinion which barred him from standing as party chairman. The LHC then sent advice to the Attorney General of Pakistan and the ECP.

It is pertinent to mention that the ECP, on December 5, 2022, had initiated the process of impeachment of Imran as PTI Chairman in light of his verdict in the Toshakhana case. He was disqualified under Article 63(1p) of the Constitution for making false statements and incorrect statements.

On December 13, 2022, the ECP also informed the IHC that it had initiated proceedings to remove Imran from the position of President of the PTI. The ECP sued the ousted prime minister after disqualifying him from his Mianwali seat in the National Assembly in October in the Toshakhana case.

Read also Government has no choice but to go to IMF: Imran

After that, on January 4, the Claimant brought an action against the LHC against the ECP proceedings, arguing that the knowledge and exercise of jurisdiction by the ECP on the basis of an alleged incorrect declaration of the assets and of the subsequent disqualification were illegal and unconstitutional.

Before the LHC’s single bench, Imran’s lawyer, attorney Ali Zafar, had argued that the election watchdog had no power to remove someone from the post of party chairman.

In these proceedings, the additional Attorney General Nasar Ahmad had argued that the petitioner had concealed the facts regarding the pending of his petition on the same matter before the IHC, in which notices had been issued and interim measures had also been granted.

The remark angered lawyer Zafar who pointed out that the fact of the IHC proceedings was mentioned in the petition filed at the LHC.

However, Judge Hassan observed that since important articles of the Constitution and provisions of the 2017 Electoral Law required interpretation, he saw fit to refer the matter to the Chief Justice of the LHC to form a more bench. wide.

Imran’s petition

Read LHC postpones Imran’s plea for party chairman

While the ECP issued the disputed notice to Imran on December 7, 2022, the petitioner argued that the entire scheme of his qualification and disqualification had been “misconstrued” and the precedent set by the Supreme Court (SC) in the disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was “misapplied” to the detriment of Imran.

No declaration of disqualification under Section 62(1)(f) of the Constitution has been made by any court against the petitioner Imran Khan, the petitioner added.

In fact, the contested conclusions of the ECP are to the detriment of the whole regime of parliamentary democracy, which is not guaranteed by law and is subject to reversal by the court, argued the petitioner in the request.

He further pleaded that the ECP not be able to issue the disputed notice to the petitioner since he never made a statement against him under section 62(1)(f).

Imran also asked the LHC to declare the contested opinion illegal and to consider that the conclusions of the ECP against the petitioner are without legal authority.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2411542/lhc-to-hear-imrans-plea-against-ecp-after-eid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related