President Jokowi discusses environmental issues with members of the US Congress

RADARSOLO.COM – President Joko Widodo met with five US Congressmen from the Democratic Party to discuss environmental issues, in particular climate change in global supply chains.

“Thus, five members of Congress from the Democrats and in the first talks, from the US side (Congressman) committed to the importance of ‘partnership’ with Indonesia,” Foreign Minister (Menlu) said. Retno Marsudi at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday.

During the meeting, President Joko Widodo was accompanied by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar and US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Y. Kim.

“Then second, the commitment to deepen and expand the ‘strategic partnership’ with Indonesia,” the foreign minister said.

The third question addressed was about the appreciation of Indonesia’s leadership within the G20.

“Their mandate is ‘Indonesia shines now’ and they give strong support to Indonesia’s ASEAN chairmanship,” the foreign minister added.

According to the Foreign Minister, President Jokowi at the meeting conveyed Indonesia’s commitment to the issue of climate change and this issue has indeed become the focus of the delegation of US Congress members.

“That’s why Mr. President spoke with data to show that we have ‘done things’ on ‘climate change’, including ‘the environment’, including reducing wildfires that decreased by more than 80%, which was transmitted by Mr. President, once again, Mr. President provided all the data by exposure,” explained the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In addition, President Jokowi also requested the support of members of Congress for the extension of the GSP facility from the United States.

The GSP or “Generalized System of Preferences (GSP)” is a trade facility in the form of an exemption from import duties, which has been granted unilaterally by the US government to developing countries around the world since 1974. Indonesia first received the GSP facility from the United States in 1980.

“Next, the President also highlighted the importance of the issue of ‘market access’ within IPEF. Indeed, until now, the IPEF organization has not included the issue of ‘market access’, but the president said that the issue of ‘market access’ is very important when we talk of cooperation with developing countries like Indonesia”, explained the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

IPFE is the economic cooperation framework of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) which was officially launched by President Joe Biden on May 23, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, with 14 participating countries, namely the United States, Japan. Australia, Fiji, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and ASEAN countries (Brunei Darussalam, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam).

“Then the president also conveyed Indonesia’s desire to be part of the global ‘supply chain’ and the ‘supply chain’ with the United States,” the foreign minister said.

During the last discussion, President Jokowi shared the state of readiness for cooperation on energy transition, including through the “Just Energy Transition Partnership” (JETP).

“So the JETP already has $20 billion in cash, now it’s a question of how we implement it with the money available to support the energy transition,” the foreign minister added.

However, according to the Foreign Secretary, there has been no specific discussion regarding US business investment in Indonesia.

“So the investment as a whole was discussed because it came from Congress, not from the ‘private sector’ or the ‘executive branch’, but discussed at a glance, it only shows that the commitment of the United States to increase investment in Indonesia is quite high. and today they will go to Kalimantan and tomorrow will also visit the (capital) of the archipelago, “said the Minister of Foreign Affairs. (between)